As the sun shines brighter and the temperatures soar higher, summer calls for the perfect playlist to accompany your outdoor adventures, workouts, or simply to groove to while lounging by the poolside. While there’s no shortage of well-known audio giants in the market, we believe it’s time to shine a spotlight on some lesser-known, yet exceptional, headphones and earbuds that deserve your attention this season.

In this roundup, we’ll venture beyond the usual suspects and explore a diverse selection of audio gems that offer remarkable sound quality, innovative features, and eye-catching designs. From budget-friendly options to premium offerings, our curated list caters to audiophiles, casual listeners, and everyone in between.

Whether you’re an avid music enthusiast, a podcast aficionado, or just seeking a seamless audio experience on the go, there’s something for everyone to discover.

Get ready to elevate your listening experience and make your summer soundtracks truly unforgettable with these noteworthy alternatives. Let’s take a closer look at some hidden audio treasures that might just become your new favorite companions this summer!

Phiaton BonoBeats Lite

If you’re seeking a delightful blend of style and performance, the BonoBeats Lite Headphones deserve a spot on your summer audio radar. These headphones boast a sleek and lightweight design, perfect for on-the-go adventures and long listening sessions. Equipped with 30mm drivers, they deliver crisp, clear sound that resonates with every beat.

The plush ear cushions provide comfort even during extended wear, and the foldable design makes them easy to stow away in your beach bag or backpack. With a built-in microphone and music controls, you can seamlessly switch between tunes and calls without skipping a beat.

Whether you’re hitting the trails or relaxing on the beach, the BonoBeats Lite Headphones offer a fantastic balance of style, portability, and top-notch audio quality, making them an excellent addition to our roundup. $70

Edifier W820NB

Looking for a blissful audio experience amidst the summer hustle? The W820NB Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones by Edifier might just be your perfect getaway. These headphones offer an immersive sound experience, thanks to their powerful 40mm drivers that deliver rich and vibrant audio.

Embrace tranquility with their active noise-canceling technology, effectively blocking out distractions and surrounding noises, making them ideal for both travel and relaxation. With up to 49 hours of playtime on a single charge, these headphones ensure your music accompanies you throughout your sun-soaked days.

The soft, ergonomic ear cups and adjustable headband make them comfortable to wear for extended periods. Additionally, the foldable design ensures easy storage and portability, making them an excellent choice for your summer escapades. $70

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2

Prepare to elevate your summer playlists with the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2, the ultimate audio companion for bass enthusiasts. These wireless headphones boast powerful adjustable sensory bass that lets you customize the intensity of your low-end frequencies, ensuring an immersive and thumping music experience.

Equipped with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology, they block out unwanted background noise, creating an oasis of sound in the midst of bustling summer activities. The Crusher ANC 2’s long-lasting battery life (50 hours) ensures you can groove all day long, while its rapid charge feature grants you hours of playback with just a quick 10-minute charge.

Designed for comfort, the plush ear cups and adjustable headband make them suitable for extended wear. If you’re in search of headphones that deliver intense bass and a personalized listening experience, the Crusher ANC 2 should undoubtedly be on your radar this summer. $230

SoundPEATS Engine 4

When it comes to wireless earbuds that deliver both style and substance, the SoundPEATS Engine 4 stands out as a compelling choice for your summer escapades. These earbuds boast impressive sound quality with powerful 6mm and 10mm dual drivers, producing clear highs and deep bass that elevate your favorite tunes.

Designed for an active lifestyle, they feature an IPX4 waterproof rating, making them suitable companions for beach days and sweaty workouts alike. The Engine 4’s ergonomic design ensures a secure and comfortable fit, while the touch controls allow you to effortlessly manage your music and calls on the go.

With up to 43 hours of playtime, you can keep your summer soundtrack playing without interruptions. The SoundPEATS Engine 4 is a strong contender for those seeking budget-friendly and reliable wireless earbuds. $60

SteelSeries Arctis 9

Designed to cater to both gaming enthusiasts and music lovers, these wireless headphones deliver outstanding sound quality and a host of features. With dual wireless technology, you can effortlessly switch between gaming on your PC or console and enjoying music on your mobile devices, ensuring you never miss a beat — or call.

The ClearCast noise-canceling microphone guarantees crystal-clear communication during intense gaming sessions or virtual catch-ups with friends. The Arctis 9’s snug and comfortable AirWeave ear cushions ensure hours of uninterrupted listening pleasure.

Boasting a remarkable 20-hour battery life, these headphones will keep your summer adventures and playlists going strong. If you’re seeking premium sound, versatility, and comfort, the SteelSeries Arctis 9 are worth your attention. $200

Kaja Audio Go-To’s

These earbuds offer impressive sound quality with their advanced audio drivers, ensuring crisp highs and punchy bass to enhance your favorite tunes. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, you can enjoy a seamless wireless experience and a stable connection, perfect for outdoor activities or workouts.

The Go-To’s earbuds are designed to be comfortable and secure, making them ideal companions for long journeys or active days at the beach. Additionally, they feature intuitive touch controls, allowing you to effortlessly manage your music and calls. Offering up to five hours of playtime on a single charge, with an additional 20 hours from the charging case, these earbuds ensure your summer soundtrack never falls silent.

Their compact design and IPX4 water resistance make them an excellent choice for on-the-go audio enthusiasts. For those seeking reliable wireless earbuds that deliver impressive sound and fit snugly into their summer plans, the Kaja Audio Go-To Wireless Earbuds deserve a spot in our roundup. $80

TOZO OpenReal

For a liberating and immersive audio experience under the summer sun, the Tozo OpenReal True Wireless Earbuds are a fantastic choice to consider. These open-ear earbuds offer a truly wireless design that frees you from the tangles of cables, perfect for those who love to move and groove.

Featuring advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology, they provide a stable and efficient connection for uninterrupted music and calls. The OpenReal earbuds deliver remarkably good sound quality, complete with decent bass and clear trebles, enhancing your favorite tracks with every beat.

Designed with your comfort in mind, they hug the head just right, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit for all-day wear. The intuitive touch controls allow you to effortlessly manage your music, calls, and access your voice assistant on the go. With an impressive playtime of up to 14 hours on a single charge, you can enjoy your summer adventures with an endless soundtrack.

HyperX Cloud Earbuds II

When it comes to a dynamic audio experience that caters to both gaming enthusiasts and music lovers, the HyperX Cloud Earbuds II are an exceptional choice for this summer. These earbuds are specially designed for gaming, featuring powerful 14mm drivers that deliver immersive sound, allowing you to hear every detail of the game and stay one step ahead of your opponents.

The in-line mic with multi-function button lets you communicate clearly with your team during intense gameplay or take calls on the fly. With their lightweight and ergonomic design, these earbuds are comfortable even during extended wear, making them ideal for marathon gaming sessions or long days at the beach.

The Cloud Earbuds II’s tangle-free cable and compact carrying case ensure easy portability and hassle-free storage, perfect for on-the-go adventures. If you’re on the lookout for earbuds that offer top-notch gaming performance and superb music playback, the HyperX Cloud Earbuds II deserve a spot in our roundup. $40

Monoprice BT600 ANC

For a budget-friendly yet feature-packed audio solution this summer, look no further than the Monoprice BT600 ANC. These wireless over-ear headphones offer active noise-cancellation technology, effectively blocking out external distractions and immersing you in your music or podcasts.

With 40mm drivers, the BT600 delivers rich and clear sound quality, ensuring an enjoyable listening experience for hours on end. Designed with your comfort in mind, the plush ear cups and adjustable headband provide a snug fit, making them ideal for long trips or lounging by the pool.

With Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you can seamlessly pair the headphones with your devices for wireless freedom. Boasting a remarkable 25-hour battery life with ANC, the BT600 ensures your summer adventures are accompanied by uninterrupted audio pleasure. If you’re seeking headphones that combine active noise-cancellation, quality sound, and affordability, the Monoprice BT600 ANC is a strong contender. $100

Tribit FlyBuds C1

These earbuds offer a seamless wireless experience with Bluetooth 5.2 technology, allowing you to groove to your favorite beats without the hassle of tangled wires. Featuring powerful 6mm dynamic drivers, the FlyBuds C1 deliver crystal-clear sound with punchy bass, ensuring a vibrant listening experience.

With an IPX5 waterproof rating, they can handle sweat and splashes, making them ideal for intense workouts or days at the beach. The ergonomic design and multiple ear tip sizes guarantee a comfortable and secure fit, ensuring the earbuds stay in place during your active summer endeavors.

With up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge and an additional 38 hours from the charging case, the FlyBuds C1 keep the music playing all day long. If you’re on the lookout for true wireless earbuds that offer impressive sound, durability, and extended battery life, the Tribit FlyBuds C1 True Wireless Earbuds are a budget-friendly option. $90