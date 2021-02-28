If you are looking to gain an edge over your coworkers in 2021, you’ll need to do something they can’t. It doesn’t matter if you’re working side-by-side with people or remotely.

How much coding do you think your coworkers know? We bet it’s next to zero. You owe it to yourself, and maybe your family, to get out in front of the crowd. Why continue doing things the same way this year? Make yourself marketable or attractive to other employers.

It’s time to learn new things and do what others can’t. It’s time to learn some coding languages. We’re currently offering the Backend Developer Bootcamp Bundle in the AG Deals Store for just $29.99, with a discount of some 96 percent off.

Spread over five courses, you’ll have 260+ lessons to teach you the ins and outs of web developer with tutorials on C#, SQL, .NET Core, and more. It’s lifetime education at your own pace and wherever you are, desktop or mobile.

Details

Learn C# By Building Applications – Understand the Concepts of C#6 & C#7 and Use Them to Build Real World .NET Console Apps

– Understand the Concepts of C#6 & C#7 and Use Them to Build Real World .NET Console Apps Master C# and SQL by Building Applications – Become a Better Software Developer by Learning How to Build Real-World Applications Using C# & SQL

– Become a Better Software Developer by Learning How to Build Real-World Applications Using C# & SQL Beginner Object Oriented Programming in C# and .NET Core – Learn Object-Oriented Programming Fundamentals & Climb Up the Developer Hierarchy

– Learn Object-Oriented Programming Fundamentals & Climb Up the Developer Hierarchy Learn ASP.NET Core and SQL by Writing ToDo API – Write an API as a Beginner with Step-by-Step Instructions Using ASP.NET Core, SQL Server, & T-SQL

– Write an API as a Beginner with Step-by-Step Instructions Using ASP.NET Core, SQL Server, & T-SQL Microsoft SQL Server & T-SQL Course for Beginners – Learn about the Benefits of SQL & How SQL Server Stores Data

Where to Buy

The Backend Developer Bootcamp Bundle is available to AndroidGuys readers for only $29.99 right now. Head to the AG Deals Store and purchase a lifetime license for yourself and, while there, grab one for your friend, too. Who knows what the two of you will be doing a year from now once you have that education under your belts?

