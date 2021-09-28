Drones and quadcopters can make for fun toys and hours of enjoyment, but they can also serve a practical purpose, too. More and more photographers and videographers are adding them to their gear. Why? Because they can capture aerial footage in a way that standard cameras and ladders cannot.

Not only are these quadcopters getting more impressive, they’re also getting less expensive with each generation. Take the EXO X7 Ranger 4K Dynamic Camera Drone, for instance, which features a 4K camera which provides a bird’s eye view of the world in a pint-sized design. And right now you can buy one on sale for just $278, a savings of 14% off the retail price.

EXO X7 Ranger 4K Dynamic Camera Drone Features

Safety auto return. With built-in GPS location, Ranger knows its exact take-off point

Dual camera. More dynamic range, brighter colors, & a soft look

Amazing camera control. 120° camera tilt lets you shoot different aerial shots

720p Live-Feed. With an HD instant live feed, your eyes get to see straight from the drone’s camera

Interchangeable batteries. Come prepared & fly with batteries the provide 25 minutes flight each

Smooth, crisp video. X7 Ranger partnered with Sony to get you a 2K video camera

A drone that handles like a dream. Ranger will hover completely steady & fly no problem in 18-20mph gusts of wind

Power, image quality, simplicity – EXO Drones embodied everything into this affordable camera drone for anybody. X7 Ranger partnered with Sony to get you a 2K video camera, with a 1/3 in-camera sensor and a 3 axis gimbal. That means a more dynamic range, brighter colors, and a soft look.

The 120° camera tilt lets you shoot bird-eye shots, all the way through skyline shots. Zoom it up to 50X (digitally) and watch it all play out from the app. With built-in GPS location, Ranger knows its exact take-off point.

