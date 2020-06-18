Make your Google Home a cordless experience with an 8-hour battery

We love our Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, and all of the other smart speakers and displays. Having a connected home where we can play music throughout the house is really awesome stuff to be sure.

If there were one downside to the speakers, though, it would be that they are tethered to a wall. That is, you can’t take them out on the patio or front porch with you or carry it around the home.

The JOT Battery Case, on sale for just $16.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, addresses this by giving your (First Generation) Google Home Mini a battery source that’s good for up to eight hours. That’s right, it makes your stationary speaker into a portable one.

Simply snap your Google Home Mini into place and plug the power cord into the JOT. That’s it. There’s nothing else to worry about. It’s simple stuff that adds new functionality to the speaker and we love it. Seriously, we’ve used these and we like them quite a bit.

JOT Features

Simple, slide-in connect front door

5,000mAh battery provides up to 8 hours of run time

Lets you go cord-free & use Google Home Mini anywhere

4 LED light indicators tell you how much power is left

Buy Yours Today

Purchase your JOT Battery Base for just $16.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and breathe new life into that Google Home Mini (First Generation Only). Choose from two finishes: carbon and silver.

