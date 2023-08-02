Finding the perfect gift for someone who seemingly has it all can be quite the challenge. What do you get for the person who already seems to have everything they need? If you’re tired of gifting the same old generic presents, it’s time to explore a realm of intriguing gadgets and novel finds that may have flown under their radar.

In this roundup, we’ve uncovered a collection of extraordinary products that cater to those with discerning tastes and a penchant for the unexpected. From cutting-edge tech innovations to eccentric yet delightful items, these gadgets and gifts are sure to capture the imagination of the person who thought they had seen it all.

Whether you’re seeking a conversation starter, a whimsical surprise, or a genuinely unique gift, our curated list is designed to inspire and delight even the most seasoned gift recipients.

Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Lights for Desks

These unique lights boast RGBIC technology, allowing users to enjoy dynamic lighting effects with various colors and modes. The rope lights are fully customizable through the Govee Home app, granting the flexibility to match their mood or create a vibrant ambiance to suit any occasion.

With an adhesive backing, they are easy to install and can be placed virtually anywhere on their desk, providing an enchanting and eye-catching backdrop. The included music mode syncs the lights to the rhythm of their favorite tunes, adding a touch of magic to their work or relaxation sessions. If you’re on the lookout for a gift that brings both style and functionality, the Govee RGBIC LED Neon Rope Lights for Desks are an ideal option for anyone on your list. $90

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set

via ESR

This set includes a magnetic wireless charging pad designed to power up an Apple Watch, AirPods, and an iPhone simultaneously, all without the need for messy cables. The charging pad is equipped with ESR’s advanced HaloLock magnetic technology, ensuring a secure and efficient charging experience.

With a compact and sleek design, it fits seamlessly into any living space or workspace, decluttering their charging setup. The inclusion of multiple charging options in one set adds a touch of convenience and organization to their tech collection.

For those who appreciate the combination of functionality and aesthetics, the ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set is a standout addition to our roundup of unique gadgets and gifts for people who have it all. $80

Lovebox

via Lovebox

More than just a simple gadget, the Lovebox is a digital love note designed to spread joy and affection. Crafted with care, it consists of a wooden box with a digital screen that displays messages sent to it via a mobile app.

Users can send personalized texts, emojis, and even photos to their loved ones, instantly lighting up the heart on the front of the Lovebox when a new message arrives. The recipient can respond with a spinning heart on the box, acknowledging the receipt and sharing the love.

This enchanting and whimsical gadget is a beautiful way to stay connected and surprise someone special with heartfelt messages. $140

Armitron Wave

via Armitron

With its sleek and minimalist design, this timepiece is a true standout. The navy blue color adds a touch of elegance and sophistication, making it suitable for any occasion. But, if it were up to us, we’d grab a couple of these colors and bands to change up with our outfits. The Wave watch features a 40mm case size, striking the perfect balance between style and wearability.

Crafted with precision and durability in mind, it offers reliable Japanese quartz movement and is water-resistant up to 165 feet. Whether you’re treating yourself or surprising someone else, the Armitron Wave watch is sure to impress with its blend of modern aesthetics and timeless functionality. Explore the possibilities and make a statement with this exceptional timepiece from Armitron.

Carved Live Edge Wood Case

via Carved

When it comes to finding a unique gadget or gift for someone who seems to have it all, the Carved Pixel 7 Pro Live Edge Wood Case is a true gem. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this phone case stands out with its stunning combination of wood and resin.

Each case features a live edge design, showcasing the natural beauty of the wood. The Madilyn Blue variant adds a touch of elegance and sophistication. Beyond its exquisite appearance, the case provides reliable protection for your Pixel 7 Pro or other device, safeguarding it from everyday bumps and scratches.

The precise cutouts ensure easy access to all ports and buttons. Gift someone special or treat yourself to the Carved Pixel 7 Pro Live Edge Wood Case and make a statement with this exceptional blend of artistry and functionality. $189

GravaStar Supernova

This extraordinary gadget is not just a Bluetooth speaker – it’s a visual and auditory marvel. The GravaStar Supernova features a futuristic design that is sure to catch everyone’s attention.

With its robust build and sci-fi-inspired aesthetics, it stands out from the crowd. But it’s not just about the looks; this speaker delivers impressive sound quality with its 25W high-performance source, providing rich and immersive audio. The Supernova features Bluetooth 5.3 technology, ensuring a seamless wireless connection with your devices. The built-in rechargeable battery offers up to nine hours of playtime, allowing for extended listening sessions.

The inclusion of the GravaStar Supernova in this roundup is a no-brainer, as it offers a distinctive and captivating gadget that combines both form and function. Whether it’s for a tech enthusiast or someone who appreciates unique design, the GravaStar Supernova is sure to impress. $180

Victrola Re-Spin

For the music lover who seemingly has it all, the Victrola Re-Spin presents a unique and sustainable gift option that blends classic charm with modern technology. This Bluetooth suitcase record player breathes new life into old vinyl records, allowing users to relish the warm and nostalgic sound of their favorite tunes.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the Re-Spin is made from recycled materials, making it an eco-friendly choice for the environmentally-conscious individual. Alongside its vintage appeal, the record player also features built-in Bluetooth, enabling wireless connectivity to speakers or headphones.

Its portable and compact design, complete with a carry handle, ensures music enthusiasts can enjoy their vinyl collection wherever they go. If you’re in search of a distinctive gift that embraces both classic elegance and eco-consciousness, the Victrola Re-Spin rises to the top of our list. $100

Star Wars Conversation Cards

The Star Wars Conversation Cards are a must-have addition for any fan, offering an engaging and fun way to explore the Star Wars universe with friends and family. The deck contains a wide range of 125 thought-provoking questions and prompts that spark lively discussions and nostalgic conversations about the iconic saga.

Whether you’re a seasoned Star Wars aficionado or a casual fan, these cards provide an opportunity to delve deeper into the lore, characters, and memorable moments of the galaxy far, far away.

Perfect for gatherings, game nights, or simply as a conversation starter, the Star Wars Conversation Cards offer a delightful blend of entertainment and shared experiences for fans of all ages. $26

Nanoleaf Lines

These unique modular LED light panels allow users to create their personalized masterpieces on the walls, adding a touch of ambiance and creativity to any space.

The Lines can be arranged in various patterns, thanks to their connectable design, giving users the freedom to craft captivating and ever-changing lighting displays. With dynamic color-changing capabilities, they can set the mood for any occasion, from cozy evenings to vibrant gatherings.

Nanoleaf’s innovative app controls enable effortless customization, and the lights can also be synchronized to music or paired with other products from the brand to create an immersive sensory experience. The Nanoleaf Lines fuse artistry, technology, and the joy of customization. $80

Waterfield Essential Crossbody

This sleek and modern crossbody bag is thoughtfully designed to carry all their essentials in style, whether they’re exploring the city or heading to the office. Constructed with premium materials, the Essential Crossbody features a water-resistant exterior to protect their belongings from unexpected showers.

The main compartment is spacious enough to fit a tablet or e-reader, while the front zipper pocket provides quick access to keys, phone, or small accessories. Its adjustable strap allows for comfortable wear in multiple ways, catering to different preferences. Choose from a variety of sizes and color accents. $140