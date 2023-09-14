Active Lifestyle Essentials: Gear and Gadgets That Get Us Moving

If the idea of sweating it out in a cramped gym or staring at a screen during your workouts feels about as exciting as watching paint dry, you’re in for a treat.

We’ve rustled up a collection of gear and gadgets that our editors are absolutely crushing on, but before you start picturing us on a quest to find the ultimate yoga mat or the top-rated trail shoes, hold onto your water bottle. This isn’t your typical “best of” list – it’s a treasure trove of hand-picked gems that’ll make your outdoor workouts and adventures a whole lot more fun and convenient.

From tech that’ll track your progress to some surprising non-electronic finds, we’re all about embracing the great outdoors with gear that adds a sprinkle of excitement to your fitness routine. So, lace up those sneakers, grab your gear, and join us on a journey through the world of outdoor workouts and activities.

OpenRock Pro

Headbang to your heart’s content with the OpenRock Pro, the open-ear wireless earbuds that let you hear your surroundings while you jam out.

With their lightweight, comfortable design and secure fit, you can wear them for hours on end without any discomfort. And thanks to their IPX5 waterproof rating, you don’t have to worry about sweat or rain ruining your workout.

The OpenRock Pro also features high-quality audio with deep bass and clear treble, so you can enjoy your music to the fullest. And with a battery life of up to 46 hours, you can listen all day long without having to worry about running out of power.

So whether you’re running, biking, hiking, or just taking a walk, the OpenRock Pro is the perfect way to listen to your music and stay aware of your surroundings. $130

SoundPEATS RunFree Lite

Say goodbye to sweaty, uncomfortable earbuds with the SoundPEATS RunFree Lite. These open-ear headphones let you hear your surroundings while you enjoy your music, so you can stay safe and aware while you’re working out or running errands.

The RunFree Lite is also super lightweight and comfortable, with a secure fit that won’t budge even during your most intense workouts. And thanks to its IPX4 waterproof rating, you don’t have to worry about sweat or rain ruining your headphones.

But don’t let the open-ear design fool you. The RunFree Lite still delivers amazing sound quality, with clear treble and deep bass that will keep you motivated all day long.

And with a battery life of up to 17 hours, you can listen all day long, twice, without having to worry about running out of power. $40

Skullcandy Terrain Bluetooth Speaker

The Skullcandy Terrain Bluetooth Speaker is a rugged powerhouse designed to keep the music pumping and the good times rolling, no matter where you go.

The Terrain Bluetooth Speaker is built to withstand the elements, whether you’re hiking in the wild or working up a sweat in the great outdoors. It’s water-resistant and durable, making it the perfect companion for all your adventures. Plus, its compact and portable design means you can take it anywhere without missing a beat.

But what truly sets the Terrain apart is its impressive sound. With deep, booming bass and crystal-clear highs, it delivers an immersive audio experience that will keep you motivated during your workouts and energized during your outdoor escapades.

Other features we really appreciate include its IPX7 rating, 14 hour battery life, and ability to link to other speakers for stereo sound.

So why settle for mediocre sound when you can have extraordinary? Elevate your outdoor activities with the Skullcandy Terrain Bluetooth Speaker and enjoy the music like never before. $60

STNKY Washable Laundry Bags

Tired of your workout gear turning your laundry basket into a war zone of odors? Look no further than STNKY Washable Laundry Bags to rescue your nostrils.

STNKY bags come with a secret weapon: odor-blocking technology. They trap and neutralize the stink, ensuring your gym clothes, running shoes, and even hiking boots coexist in harmony with your other laundry. Say goodbye to embarrassing locker room smells and hello to freshness.

These bags are designed for convenience, with a durable build that can withstand the toughest workouts. The drawstring closure keeps everything securely contained, while the washable material means you can use them again and again, saving both money and the environment.

So, why settle for a laundry bag that just holds your gear when you can have one that fights the funk? STNKY Washable Laundry Bags are here to make sure your active lifestyle doesn’t leave you holding your nose. $28

Pivo Max

Say farewell to static, boring videos and say hello to dynamic, engaging content. Pivo Max is here to shake things up.

With its intelligent tracking technology, this nifty gadget keeps you at the center of the action, no matter where you move. Imagine capturing your cycling adventures or yoga sessions with you always perfectly in the frame. It’s like having your personal camera crew!

Whether you’re hiking, snowboarding, or skating, this gadget is up for the challenge. Plus, its wireless compatibility means you can control it from a distance, giving you the freedom to experiment with your creativity.

The Pivo Max has a rechargeable 1400mAh Li-ion battery that can provide up to 12 hours of usage. This means that you can use the Pivo Max for a full day of outdoor workouts or activities without having to worry about running out of power.

Ready to become the star of your own outdoor show? Pivo Max is the director you’ve been waiting for! Embrace the future of content creation, and let Pivo Max make your adventures truly unforgettable. $250

ECOXGEAR EcoTrek

Whether you’re hitting the trails, conquering the mountains, or just exploring the great outdoors, the EcoTrek is designed to keep up with your every move. With its durable construction and IP67 waterproof rating, this powerhouse speaker is ready to rock out in any environment, rain or shine.

But it’s not just about toughness – the EcoTrek delivers impressive audio performance that’ll make your heart race as fast as your footsteps. Pump up the jams with dynamic sound and deep bass that will energize your workouts and keep you motivated throughout your adventures. And don’t worry about running out of juice – with up to 50 hours of playtime, the music keeps going as long as you do!

With its IPX7 waterproof rating, the EcoTrek can handle anything Mother Nature throws your way. It also features a pair of built-in cup holders so you can keep your water bottles close.

Whether you’re camping, hiking, or just soaking in nature’s beauty, the ECOXGEAR EcoTrek is your ultimate outdoor workout buddy. Get ready to unleash the adventurer in you and make every outdoor moment a memorable one. $189

Vitapod Go

Stay hydrated and energized on your next outdoor adventure with the Vitapod Go. This portable water bottle infuses your water with vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes, so you can stay refreshed and focused.

With its sleek design and leak-proof construction, the Vitapod Go is perfect for taking with you on the go. And with its long-lasting battery, you can enjoy refreshingly delicious water all day long.

If you are looking for a portable and convenient way to stay hydrated and energized on your next outdoor adventure, the Vitapod Go is a great option. It is a versatile and refreshing way to enjoy your water.

Choose from multiple sizes of bottles in black and white color options, and pick pods for hydration, energy, sports recovery, and immunity. $80

Wash Yo Self

via Wash Yo Self

Wash Yo Self is your ultimate companion for staying fresh, clean, and rejuvenated during your outdoor adventures. These face and body wipes are your secret weapon to conquering the great outdoors while feeling like a champ.

Packed with the punch of natural ingredients, these wipes are gentle on your skin but tough on dirt, sweat, and grime. With their compact and portable design, they’re always ready to step into action when you need them most, whether you’re hiking through the wilderness or breaking a sweat in your favorite workout spot.

Wash Yo Self wipes are a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts who want to maintain that feeling of freshness, even miles away from civilization. Don’t settle for feeling grimy and uncomfortable when you can have a refreshing, revitalizing wipe-down anytime, anywhere. Elevate your outdoor experience with Wash Yo Self – because adventure should be exhilarating, not sweaty! $10

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5

via Mobvoi

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 is the ultimate wearable companion for those striving to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.

At the core of the TicWatch Pro 5’s appeal is its dual-layer display, a technological marvel that combines an energy-efficient AMOLED screen with a power-saving FSTN LCD. This innovation not only ensures vivid and detailed visuals when you need them but also extends battery life dramatically, so you can stay connected for days on end without recharging.

Furthermore, this sleek timepiece boasts advanced health monitoring features, including a high-precision heart rate sensor, SpO2 tracking, and comprehensive sleep analysis. It’s a genuine fitness coach on your wrist, providing real-time data and actionable insights to optimize your workouts and enhance your overall well-being.

The TicWatch Pro 5 seamlessly integrates with your daily routine, offering voice commands, NFC payments, and customizable watch faces. With 24/7 fitness tracking, IP68 water resistance, and access to a wide range of apps, it’s the ideal companion for those who seek to elevate their active lifestyle. $280

Aer Gym Duffel 3

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Aer Gym Duffel 3 combines minimalist aesthetics with maximum functionality. Its 1680D Cordura ballistic nylon construction ensures durability and water resistance, keeping your gear protected in all conditions.

One of the standout features is the innovative shoe compartment, designed to separate your footwear from your belongings, maintaining hygiene and organization. Additionally, the spacious main compartment offers ample room for gym essentials or a weekend’s worth of clothing.

The Gym Duffel 3 embraces versatility with its multiple carry options. Whether you choose to carry it as a duffel, shoulder bag, or use the hideaway backpack straps, it effortlessly adapts to your needs.

Organization is a breeze with its array of pockets, including a quick-access top pocket for your phone and keys, ensuring easy retrieval during your busy day. Not only does it carry your daily gym items, but it can also keep your laptop, charger, and other office gear safe, too.

Designed to elevate your active lifestyle and travel experiences, the Aer Gym Duffel 3 embodies both style and functionality. Explore its features and make it your trusted companion for workouts and adventures. $169

FlipBelt Women’s Running Shorts

via FlipBelt

The FlipBelt Women’s Running Shorts blend comfort and functionality and are tailored to empower women on their fitness journeys.

What sets these shorts apart is the integrated FlipBelt waistband, discreetly tucked inside the waistline. This innovative design eliminates the need for a separate belt or pouch, providing a secure, hands-free solution for storing essentials like keys, phone, or energy gels while you focus on your run.

Crafted from a moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric, these shorts offer exceptional breathability and freedom of movement. Whether you’re training for a marathon or going for a leisurely jog, you’ll appreciate the comfort and flexibility they provide.

The FlipBelt Women’s Running Shorts are designed with attention to detail, featuring a flatlock seam construction to prevent chafing and irritation during long runs. The wide waistband ensures a snug, flattering fit without digging into your skin. Also available for men. $48

DNA Vibe

via DNA Vibe

The DNA Vibe harnesses the science of vibrational frequencies to promote balance and vitality in your body. Its compact and ergonomic design allows you to effortlessly incorporate this cutting-edge technology into your daily routine. Whether you’re an athlete seeking improved performance or an individual looking to enhance overall well-being, this device offers a holistic approach to optimizing your health.

One of the standout features of the DNA Vibe is its versatility. It offers a range of vibration settings and frequencies, allowing you to target specific areas of your body or simply enjoy a relaxing massage. The device is designed to stimulate circulation, reduce muscle tension, and promote relaxation.

With its user-friendly interface and portable design, you can take the DNA Vibe with you wherever you go. Whether you’re at home, in the office, or on the road, this device is a convenient and effective way to support your wellness journey. $160