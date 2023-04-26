Check out episode 369 of the AndroidGuys Podcast where we discuss the Dreo Solaris Max Space Heater.

About the Dreo Solaris Max Space Heater

The Dreo Solaris Max is an oscillating space heater that rises 24-inches off the ground. It features a digital LED screen for controls but also comes with a remote for managing temperatures and settings. In addition to adjustable heat (41-95 degrees), it also has a timer, optional oscillation, and tip-over protection.

