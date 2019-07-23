Cheap cell phone plans that use the AT&T network

Each of these carriers offer rate plans and services that are often considerably cheaper than going through Verizon. Here's a few of the cheapest and best options.

AT&T might be the second most popular wireless service provider in the United States, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only one that uses its towers. Indeed, there are other brands and services which pay for access to AT&T’s network.

Each of these mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) offers its own rate plans, phone selection, billing, and customer service. These companies simply rely on AT&T for cellular coverage.

If you have AT&T and want to switch providers, you might want to hold on to your device. After all, you paid for it and aren’t ready to give it up. Or, maybe you just love the coverage.

We’ve gathered up some of the cheapest rate plans you can find for the various carriers that use AT&T’s network. This isn’t every option available, but rather a list of the ones we like best.

Consumer Cellular

Cricket

H20 Wireless

Net10

Straight Talk

TracFone

For $30 per month subscribers receive unlimited talk and text with 2GB of data. Given that the carrier’s target demographic is for senior citizen this ought to be plenty of data. In a related note, AARP members can save 5% on their monthly bill. Bring Your Own Device: YES

Normally priced $40 per month, you’ll get this plan with a five dollar monthly discount if you sign up for Auto Pay automatic bill payment. Subscribers get unlimited calls and messaging with 5GB of high-speed data. Upon hitting the data allowance you’ll get 2G speeds for the remainder of the bill cycle. Bring Your Own Device: YES

H20 Wireless | 6GB 4G LTE Data ($30)

Typically this plan includes 3GB of high speed data, but a limited time promotion doubles it to 6GB for the same price. Customers also receive unlimited talk and text as well international talk to more than 50 countries. Download speeds are limited to 8Mbps and video streams are at 480p, both of which are par for the course for MVNOs. Bring Your Own Device: YES

Among the cheapest rate plans you’ll find with “unlimited” data, this $20 option gives subscribers 1GB of high speed access. Hit the threshold and speeds are slowed to 2G for the rest of the month, but that might not matter to its target users. Also comes with unlimited talk and text. Bring Your Own Device: YES

Straight Talk | Unlimited Plan with 3GB ($35)

Pick up unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of high speed data for the price of a steak dinner. Of course, you can have more data after hitting the threshold, but it’s slowed to 2G for the rest of the billing cycle. Save a buck on your plan each month by signing up for automatic refills. Bring Your Own Device: YES

If you’re not the kind of person who needs to make or receive many calls each month, this might be a good way to go. Also a solid choice for those who use WhatsApp, Snapchat, or Hangouts for chatting instead of phone-to-phone texting. Included for $45 are 750 minutes (12.5 hours) talk time, 1,000 text messages, and 1.5GB data. Add data for $10 per gigabyte if you need more or go with the 2GB plan for $50/month. Bring Your Own Device: YES