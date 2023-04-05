3inuS, a manufacturer specializing in top-quality Apple peripherals, has just released a revolutionary mechanical keyboard – the KEBOHUB EE01. The keyboard is designed to work seamlessly with Apple products and boasts an impressive array of features that make it stand out from the crowd. The KEBOHUB EE01 is a game-changer for both Mac and Windows users who demand the ultimate in working efficiency.

The compact 87-key layout of the KEBOHUB EE01 saves more space and is perfect for those who need to type fast. The keyboard also features a built-in hub with five ports, including one USB-C port, three USB-A ports, and one HDMI port. This provides the convenience of connecting multiple devices simultaneously, making it easier for those who need to multitask at work to take advantage of the exceptional multi-screen setup.

Thanks to the HDMI 2.0 port, the KEBOHUB EE01 maximizes your workspace by allowing you to connect a larger second monitor with a higher resolution. This saves you from struggling to edit text on a small iPad and enhances your visual experience with compatibility for 2K, 1080P, and 720P displays.

The KEBOHUB EE01 enables lightning-fast data transfer of up to 5Gbps with 1GB of data taking only 5 seconds. This is particularly useful for individuals who require efficient and swift data transfer across various devices.

The keyboard also features 18 RGB lighting effects, including “Flowers bloom” and “Snowy spring,” adding a touch of excitement to your typing experience. You can personalize the backlight of your keyboard by adjusting brightness, speed, and direction, even changing the color of each key to suit your mood and preferences.

Designed for durability, the KEBOHUB EE01 supports up to 70 million keystrokes, well above other keyboards. The double-shot keycaps ensure that the letters won’t fade over time, and the hot-swappable switches mean that you can easily change the switches without having to replace or disassemble the entire keyboard.

One of the most impressive features of the KEBOHUB EE01 is its ability to charge your devices, such as phones, desktop fans, and power banks. This ensures uninterrupted productivity while working.

The KEBOHUB EE01 is ideal for both Mac and Windows users. It’s compatible with both operating systems, ensuring that you can use it no matter what computer you’re working on. Besides, it’s equipped with both Mac and Windows keycaps for easy replacements.

The KEBOHUB EE01 is now available on Kickstarter for only $84, a 40% savings off the future retail price, from April 4 to May 4. This incredible offer includes not only a keyboard, but also an extra set of grey keycaps, 4 extra Windows keycaps, 4 extra corresponding switches, a key puller, and a switch puller.

Reserve your KEBOHUB EE01 on Kickstarter