Leading brand in offering intelligent driving solutions- the 70mai introduced its latest Dash Cam 4K A810 in the North American market. The dash cam is equipped with cutting-edge technology which is aimed to enhance the car security and driving experience. Let’s take a look at the detailed specs and pricing of the Dash Cam 4K A810.

70mai Dash Cam 4K A810 retails at $129 and comes in a Black color option, The Dash Cam is now available through 70mai official website and US Amazon. It is also available in Canada starting at $229 via Amazon.

70mai Dash Cam A810 boasts a compact, sturdy build and lightweight design and a 3-inch IPS LCD panel with 640×360 resolution. As the name suggests, the dash cam supports 4K UHD resolution and offers superior image quality and clarity. 70mai uses Sony’s advanced Starvis 2 IMX678 image sensor in its 4K A810 dash came to achieve unparalleled accuracy with precise details.

The Dash Cam 4K A810 inherits 70mai’s Maicolor Vivid+ solution technology to offer stability, accurate exposure balance, and color accuracy in challenging light conditions. With the high frame rate, the dash came easily eliminates the motion blur which allows you to record clear, reliable, and fleeting details even during high-speed driving. The dual-channel recording feature allows continuous recording at 1FPS at parking mode with broader coverage and enhanced security.

70mai quoted that it’s the industry’s first 4K dash cam with HDR rear camera that can record up to 1080p resolution. It also has an IR camera interior camera which records the driver’s and passengers’ behavior. Furthermore, the dash cam has Night Owl Vision technology support which ensures a high-quality recording even in low-light conditions. You can control the A810 dash cam via the 70mai app that allows you to access real-time footage, take photos, download videos/photos, and also directly share it on social media. The app offers a bunch of customizations including adjusting resolution level, recording duration, and much more.

70mai integrates the GPS in the A810 providing accurate coordinates, speed, current time, and tracking the exact location. The LCD screen also doubles as a route-tracking map. The advanced Super-sensing ADAS technology detects the surrounding environment and provides real-time voice alerts. One of the standout features is its AI Motion detection algorithm which calculates a nearby person’s distance and intention with the help of AI and automatically activates the recording.