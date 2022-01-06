At the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Acer unveiled two new Chromebooks. The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and the Acer Chromebook 315. Acer has had some home runs in the PC and Chromebook space, and these two products don’t look to disappoint.

Acer Spin 513

This Chromebook runs on a MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor and has a 13.5-inch display. The 3:2 display, which Acer brands as VertiView, gives users 18% more vertical screen space to get their work done. The display also has a resolution of 2256 x 1504.

This convertible laptop has a military-grade MIL-STD 810H rating, which makes it great for students and clumsy professionals. This device also features DTS Audio, 2 upward-facing speakers, USB Type-C, Wifi 6, and a backlit keyboard.

It is launching in June with a starting price of $599.99.

Acer Chromebook 315

The Acer Chromebook 315 is an affordable option for people looking to get their work/play done without breaking the bank. The Chromebook 315 features an FHD IPS 15.6-inch display, with an optional touchscreen.

It also features a wide field-of-view webcam, a pair of microphones, DTS Audio, an Intel processor, two USB Type-C ports, a MicroSD card reader, and Wi-Fi 6.

A cool feature of this device is the OceanGlass touchpad. The touchpad is 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic.