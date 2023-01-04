It’s CES week and that means there are going to be tons of cool and interesting announcements around tech, gadgets, and other fun stuff. And while almost all of it is fascinating to us here at AndroidGuys, not all of it is completely relevant to our scope of coverage.

Take, for instance, Acer. Although it has a whole slew of new things for CES 2023, only a handful of them are tied to the things we cover. But those things are pretty damn intriguing.

Here’s a quick breakdown of some products we’ll be most interested in over the coming weeks.

Acer Add-In-One 24

A casual glance might suggest this is unit to be a monitor, but there’s quite a bit going on under the hood. Indeed, the 23.8″ FHD docking monitor is designed to help clean up your workspace and allow for flexibility and power of a more traditional computer setup.

The main draw here is the modular design which opens the door to expandability and upgrades, and makes it easier to repair as well. The power will come from either a Chromebox CXI5 or an enterprise version of the Chromebox.

The FullHD 16:9 display can be had with an optional touchscreen and features input and output options that you typically find in a desktop PC.

In addition to the built-in 5MP web camera, the Add-In-One has a pair of 4w speakers paired with AI noise reduction for video calls. As more people work from home and potentially have background distractions, or work in busier office environments, the Acer solution should eliminate some of those audible nuisances.

The screen is adjustable and can tilt from a range of -5 degrees to 25 degrees so finding a good viewing angle should be no problem. The bottom of the Add-In-One houses a pair of USB-A ports and an audio jack; keyboards, mice, and speakers will be easy to plug in since they’re front-facing.

The Acer add-in-One 24 is expected to launch later this quarter with a retail price of about $610.

Acer Chromebox CXI5

Acer’s newest Chromebox has a bit of an industrial design but it’s built with the Add-In-One 24 in mind. That is to say it can work well on its own, but when paired with the new screen, it gets even better.

Acer will offer a number of versions of the Chromebox, starting with an entry-level model with an Intel Celeron 7305 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. On the higher end, the new Chromebox can pack an Intel Core i7 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Chromebox CXI5 is built with four USB-A 3.2 ports, two USB-C (USB4), a pair of HDMI ports and an ethernet port. In true multifunction and productivity form, the USB-C port can be used with the HDMI ports to power three separate monitors at once.

The new Chromebox from Acer will be offered with or without a Chrome Enterprise license. The Acer Chromebox CXI5 will be availablein early 2023 with a starting price of $290.

Acer Halo Swing Smart Speaker

The newest addition to Acer’s smart speaker portfolio, the Halo Swing Smart Speaker pairs crystal clear sound with interactive LED displays in a device that’s built to go anywhere. It features DTS Sound, meaning enhanced audio and bass projection and the speaker features a reactive RGB-lit base that seems to dance to music.

The base light also changes colors when interacting with the built-in Google Assistant; it can also transform into a light source to illuminate areas with warm light. Think bedtime stories or evenings in a tent.

The Acer Halo Swing Smart Speaker is IPX5-rated against water and comes with a stylish leather handle. Other features include an LED dot display panel for checking customizable updates (mail, calendars, reminders, messages, etc.) Bluetooth 5.2 wireless streaming and aux-in port.

Learn more about the Chromebox CXI5 and the Add-In-One here, the Halo Swing here, and all of Acer’s announcements here.