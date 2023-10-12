Acer unveiled its first and most advanced 27-inch glasses-free Spatiallabs stereoscopic 3D display specially built for creative professionals offering an enhanced realm of immersive 3D viewing experience. Acer also packs its latest Immerse Audio technology for an immersive sound experience.

The 27-inch 3D panel supports a maximum 4K UHD resolution, a whopping 160Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of peak brightness, and the cutting-edge 3D panel has an eye-tracking module that follows the user’s real-time movement. It has 2D and 3D modes that let you seamlessly switch between 2D and 3D stereoscopic views. It has color gamut Delta E<2 color accuracy support and offers crisp, crystal-clear, attractive media quality.

Acer packs two upward-facing 2.5W AI-powered speakers and with the help of beamforming directional acoustic signal transmissions and head-tracking mechanisms, it produces detailed spatial audio. The panel boasts an Ergostand design and VESA mount compatibility which is tailored to fit any workspace. As for connectivity, the Acer Spatialabs View Pro 27 monitor offers a bunch of connectivity options including a DP 2.0, HDMI 2.0, USB Type C, and dual USB Type-A ports.

Acer’s SptialLabs View Pro 27 will be available in Q1 2024 in the markets. However, Acer hasn’t revealed the pricing of the device yet. To learn more about the product’s detailed specifications and other details head to Acer’s official website.