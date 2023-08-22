Acer usually launched its latest laptops for Indian markets but this time Acer brings two new entry-level tablets- the One 8 and One 10 for the Indian markets. Acer’s entry-level tablets come with decent features which are aimed to fulfill the needs of every user who is looking for tablets at an affordable price point. Let’s take a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the One 8 and One 10 tablets.

Acer’s One 10 tablet kicks off at Rs 17,990 (~$216) while the One 8 starts at Rs 12,990 (~$156). Both tablets are now available through Acer’s official website and offline stores.

Powering the One 10 and One 8 tablets by MediaTek MT8768 octa-core processor offers decent performance. Both tablet runs on Android 12 out of the box which is quite surprising Acer even didn’t provide the latest Android version for the tablets. The One 10 features a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage while the One 8 has a 3GB of LPDDR4 RAM with the same 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card on both devices.

You get an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie camera on the One 8 while the One 10 features a 13MP Sony IMX sensor dual rear camera setup and on the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. Acer One 8 flaunts an 8.7-inch WXGA+ IPS LCD panel while the One 10 features a 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It offers a bunch of connectivity options including 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB type C port for charging and data transfer.