AdHawk Microsystems, a leader in eye tracking technology, recently announced the launch of MindLink Air, the first-ever research-grade eye tracking glasses designed for everyday use. These innovative glasses are set to revolutionize the way we understand and monitor cognitive wellness and eye health.

Comfort and Style Combined

MindLink Air is not your typical eye tracking device. These glasses are designed to be worn comfortably and stylishly, just like a regular pair of lightweight everyday glasses.

With three different styles (rectangular, round, oval) and a variety of colors to choose from, users can customize their MindLink Air to suit their personal style. Additionally, the glasses can be tailored to the wearer’s needs by adding an existing prescription, blue light capabilities, or even as sunglasses.

Unmatched Eye Tracking Technology

The embedded all-day eye tracking technology in MindLink Air provides valuable data about task proficiency, productivity, and cognitive health and wellness throughout the day. The sensors in the glasses observe various eye behaviors and movements, including blink activity, pupil dilation, gaze behavior, fixation depth, and saccades.

The precision and speed of these sensors are unmatched in wearable products, providing users with personalized, longitudinal data to measure and monitor cognitive wellness and eye health.

A Fitness Tracker for the Brain

Neil Sarkar, CEO of AdHawk Microsystems, describes MindLink Air as the “first fitness tracker for the brain.” The glasses provide users with personalized insights to help adjust their daily routines, maximize efficiency, reduce eye strain, improve focus, and avoid mental fatigue.

In the near future, the long-term trends of neurological activity captured with eye tracking will reveal the tiniest changes in cognitive function over time to indicate brain health, disease progression, and treatment efficacy.

Early Access and Commercial Availability

Although the MindLink Air have been officially unveiled there’s still some time before we see them hit the market. To get early access, interested individuals can visit www.mindlinkair.com and sign up for the MindLink Air VIP newsletter. By doing so, they will receive an early adopter discount code toward their purchase once MindLink Air is commercially available in 2024.

We should see more movement around these glasses at the upcoming CES trade show in early January 2024.