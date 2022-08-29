It’s not the heat that will get you, it’s the humidity. Or so says every dad ever.

How much do you think about air quality? If you’re prone to allergies or have asthma, you probably worry about air quality on an almost-daily basis. Particulates and chemicals are something you have to be very cautious around.

There are a lot of factors that go into the air that we breathe. Sure, there’s temperature and humidity, and the aforementioned particulates, but you’ve also got pressure, Carbon dioxide levels, and radon, too.

How does one keep up with all of these factors? There are a few really great mobile apps for weather and conditions; plus, you can always ask your digital assistant for help. But that’s not quite enough to get a true feel for the air around you.

The Airthings View Plus, priced $299, is the air quality monitor that you didn’t know existed. Moreover, it’s the all-important gadget you didn’t know your house was missing.

Designed to hang on your wall or sit on your counter, the Airthings View Plus connects to your Wi-Fi network to monitor air quality in your area. It’s a white flattened pill of a design that looks great in any environment with easily identifiable numbers and symbols.

Inside are a number of sensors, including radon, particulate matter, temperature, humidity, airborne chemicals (VOC), pressure, and Carbon dioxide.

The Airthings View Plus has a customizable display that users can adjust to show indoor or outdoor levels. If you live in an area prone to fires or heavy pollen, you might care more about the latter. But, if you’ve been waking with the occasional headache, perhaps you might want to see if the air in your home is the culprit.

The color-coded indicator makes it very easy to get an at-a-glance view of how things are going. Green, yellow, and red lights help you understand whether things are good, fair, or poor.

via Airthings

Pair the Airthings View Plus with its mobile app and you’ll find a whole other array of helpful tools. For starters, you’ll be able to identify any trends and determine if things are getting better. Additionally, you can receive push notifications for high radon levels.

Place additional View Plus devices around your home, or other Airthings products, and you can use the app to see an overview of each room.

Air quality is often overlooked but it’s vitally important to all of us. Standalone apps and individual sensors can go only go so far in helping us learn more about the air around us.

Head over to Airthings to learn more about the View Plus and its other products.