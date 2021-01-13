Alarm.com offers up new touchless video doorbell and LTE sensor

Alarm.com has released its first video doorbell that rings without requiring any physical contact. Designed to reduce public health risks and keep homes safer for everyone, the Touchless Video Doorbell is activated when someone stands on a doormat.

As an integrated component in the growing Alarm.com ecosystem, the Touchless Video Doorbell can also automatically trigger other device activity through user-defined rules. For example, you can set it so that lights turn on when the doorbell detects a person. Speaking of which, the doorbell system is able to differentiate between animals, packages, and people.

Touchless Video Doorbell Features:

150° vertical field of view that gives homeowners a full head-to-toe image of visitors and clear look at packages left on the doorstep

Optimized portrait viewing on mobile so there’s no need to rotate the mobile device

Full HD resolution, HDR, and infrared night vision

Onboard heater for low temperature operation

Live video and saved clip viewing using the Alarm.com mobile app or website

Flex IO Sensor

Alarm.com is also announcing its first cellular sensor with essentially zero range limitation for monitoring valuable property. Called the Flex IO, it’s a battery-powered and weatherproof device that connects to LTE networks for coverage.

The sensor can work on its own or be tied into an Alarm.com system; it can be set up in a matter of moments. Examples of possible usage cases include doors, gates, sheds, barns, detached garages, guest houses, storage units, and other access points.