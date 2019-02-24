Alcatel is debuting three affordable phones and a 10 inch tablet at MWC 2019

Today Alcatel is announcing the Alcatel 1S, Alcatel 3, Alcatel 3L, and Alcatel 3T 10 for Mobile World Congress. These three new phones and 10-inch tablet join Alcatel’s family of affordable mobile devices.

Alcatel 1S

The Alcatel 1S is the most affordable of the bunch with a price of €109 EUR or $124 USD. For such an affordable price the Alcatel 1S comes with the essentials of a modern smartphone and then some. Starting with a 5.5-inch 18:9 HD+ Full View Display, an octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card slot.

On top of that, the Alcatel 1S also includes a 13MP + 2MP dual camera setup on the back with real-time bokeh and AI scene detection. While on the front there is a When it comes to security not only does it have a fingerprint scanner on the back but Face Key facial recognition.

There is even a massive 3060mAh battery and it comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box. The Alcatel 1S will be available in Q2 2019 in Black, Blue, and a choice of Rose or Gold brushed metallic finishes.

Alcatel 3L

The Alcatel 3L steps it up a little with a price of €139 EUR or $158 USD. For this price bump, you’ll get a 5.9-inch HD+ Super Full View with a mini notch featuring an 88 percent screen to body ratio. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 429 SoC, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a 3500mAh battery. It comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box but will be upgradeable to Android 9 Pie in Q2 of 2019.

The rear camera will feature a 13MP + 5MP dual camera setup that includes AI scene detection along with bokeh blur that allows you to refocus your photos. You’ll also have access to Google Lens to search for products online, copy and paste text, and more using the camera. For your selfies, there is an 8MP camera on the front of the Alcatel 3L.

When it comes to security, it will lack a fingerprint scanner but use Face Key facial scanning. The Alcatel 3L will be available for purchase starting Q2 of 2019 and comes in Anthracite black and Metallic blue color options.

Alcatel 3

The Alcatel 3 is the most expensive of the trio of phones starting at €159 EUR or $180 USD for the 3GB + 32GB model and €189 EUR or $215 USD for the 4GB + 64GB model. Naturally, the Alcatel 3 will have the best specs of them all. Starting with a 5.9-inch 19.5:9 HD+ Super Full View Display with mini notch featuring an 88 percent screen to body ratio.

Powering it will be the Snapdragon 450 SoC with a choice of 3GB RAM with 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. Along with a microSD card slot for expandable storage and a 3500mAh battery.

On the back is a 13MP + 5MP dual camera setup with AI scene detection and real-time bokeh. The real-time bokeh will allow you to take portrait shots and refocus later. While the AI scene detection will recognize up to 21 different scenarios adjusting the settings to ensure you get the best shot possible.

Google Lens is also included to help you search for products online, search items in the world around you, identify plants and animals in real time, and more. The 8MP front-facing camera allows you to take selfies and even create AR emojis to share with friends and family.

There is a fingerprint scanner included on the back of the Alcatel 3 for security as well as Face Key facial scan technology to unlock your phone. The Alcatel 3 will be available starting in Q2 of 2019 and come in Gradient Black Blue and Gradient Blue Purple.

Alcatel 3T 10

The Alcatel 3T 10 is Alcatel’s 10-inch HD widescreen tablet offering for Mobile World Congress. It comes with a long-lasting 4080mAh battery with front-facing speakers to enhance all your favorite videos and games.

The Alcatel 3T 10 will also ship with Android 9 Pie with Google Assistant pre-installed. With Google Assistant you’ll be able to ask questions control your smart home and playback of music or videos.

There is also an optional Audio Station accessory for the Alcatel 3T 10. Using the Audio Station will add deep bass to your movies and music for up to 7 hours. When connected to your Alcatel 3T 10 the Audio Station will give instant access to the tablet’s most used apps, photos, calendar, music and weather forecast.

The Audio Station includes a built-in tablet stand, microSD card slot, 3.5mm aux jack, and micro USB charging port. The Alcatel 3T 10 will be available later this year starting at €179 EUR or $203 USD. The bundle including the Audio Station will start at €229 EUR or $260 USD.