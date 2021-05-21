In 2014, Prime Now came from an idea to get customers their purchases as fast as possible, even better than same-day delivery, it promised your package would show up within two hours of ordering or less.

What started as a small program first launching in a handful of cities, in the beginning, has now expanded to over 5,000 locations all around the world. Whether you’re looking to get ingredients for chimichangas, you forgot the wine, or you’re looking to order in food–Prime Now was there to fill the need and quickly.

Now, Amazon has decided it’s time to incorporate Prime Now with its main website and app. Announcing today that the standalone Prime Now app and website will be shut down by the end of 2021.

Overall, this should streamline the process and make ordering easier for customers than ever, giving them one central location to shop on Amazon while getting the “ultrafast delivery of everyday essentials, gifts, toys, high quality groceries, and more from Amazon and local stores.”

Whether it’s two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, or one of our local stores like Bartell’s in Seattle, Morrisons in Leeds, or Monoprix in Paris, Prime members will find what they need alongside the millions of items available on Amazon.

And the process has already begun, in 2019 Amazon began offering two-hour deliveries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods available in the U.S. While the Prime Now experience has also already been moved onto the website with the app being retired in India, Japan, and Singapore.