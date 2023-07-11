Amazon Prime Day sale is now live and a golden chance for consumers to get their dream gadgets with hefty discounts. A budget-range smartphone manufacturer brand TCL offering straight 30% off on its latest TCL 40 XL smartphone and 20% off on the TCL 30 series smartphones. Have a look at TCL’s hot deals offering on Amazon Prime Day 2023 valid till 12th July.

TCL 40 XL smartphone

Earlier this year, TCL expanded its budget-range smartphone portfolio with the launch of TCL 40 Series smartphones at CES 2023. The smartphone features a big 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core chipset, 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a massive 5,000mAh long-lasting battery which is designed to keep up with your everyday needs. Overall, TCL offers decent features in the 40 XL smartphone at an affordable price.

TCL 40 XL launched in two variant options- the 4/128GB variant is priced at $149.99 while the top end 6/256GB costs $179.99 but TCL offering a whopping 30% discount on 40 XL devices for Prime Day 2023 which brings down the pricing to Just $104.99 for the 128GB (2023)model and $125.99 for the 256GB variant. Hurry up, if you are looking for a budget-conscious smartphone that offers great features but without breaking your bank then this TCL 40 XL might be the best option for you.

TCL 40 XL Purchase Link

TCL 30 Series

No problem, if your budget is too tight TCL also has other affordable options for you that you must check out. Last year launched TCL’s 30 series smartphones are also available at discounted prices here’s have a look.

TCL 30 Z (2022) launched at a $99.99 price tag but thanks to the Prime Day 2023 sale the smartphone is now available at a 20% discounted price means you can get it at just $79.99. Talking about features, you get a 6.1-inch HD+ panel, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via Micro-SD card), MediaTek A22 Chipset offers smooth and reliable performance. It features an 8MP single rear camera setup, 5MP front camera, and a 3,000mAh battery which offers a day-long battery life on a single charge.

TCL 30 Z Purchase Link

TCL’s 30 SE smartphones serve well for those who want a big display without spending a buck more. TCL 30 SE flaunts a big 6.52-inch HD+ panel powered by NXTVISION technology- which offers more dynamic color and crisp clarity. Powering the phone with MediaTek Helio G25 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It features a 50MP Quad rear camera setup and an 8MP front facing for selfies and video chats. A big 5,000mAh battery will take care of your entire day on a single charge.

TCL 30 SE smartphones are available at a 20% discounted price- the 64GB variant is available at $103.99 (brings it down from $129.99) while the 128GB is available at a 30% discounted price which brings the pricing down to $97.99 (launched at $139.99 price tag).

TCL 30 SE 64GB Purchase Link

TCL 30 XL smartphone

The top-end variant in the TCL 30 series- TCL 30 XL is discounted by 20%. This brings the pricing down to just $119.99 from the original price of $149.99.

TCL 30 XL is powered by MediaTek A25 Octa-core processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The smartphone boasts a large 6.82-inch HD+ LCD panel, 5,000mAH battery, and 50MP quad rear camera setup. The main unit is joined by 5MP ultrawide shooter, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth unit. It has a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

TCL 30 XL Purchase Link