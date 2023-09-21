Amazon officially unveiled its new product portfolio including new Echo devices, Alexa Enhancements, and a refreshed Fire TV Stick lineup at its latest hardware event. For the last 10 years, Amazon has continuously worked on innovative smart home products that transformed the way we use technology in our everyday lives, and with time Amazon’s devices just keep getting better.

Amazon tweaks the new devices and features with advanced AI. From the latest Echo devices to Amazon’s Fire TV lineup, here are all the new devices and features showcased at Amazon’s 2023 Echo and Alexa event.

Refreshed Fire TV lineup

Amazon has officially launched the 2nd Generation Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The refreshed versions now come with significant improvements means you get more processing power, faster wireless capabilities, an updated operating system, and much more.

Amazon claims, its 2nd Gen Fire TV Stick 4K is nearly 30% more powerful than the last generations which means you will experience a smooth, fluid, and vibrant 4K Ultra HD streaming. In addition, Amazon also includes support for Wi-Fi 6 up from the Wi-Fi 5 previous models. The 2nd Gen Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K retails at $49.99.

The high-end Fire TV Stick 4K Max boasts the latest Wi-Fi 6E wireless capabilities and delivers low latency and faster speeds. It has HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Atmos support which ensures stunning visuals and immersive audio experience. The flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max costs $59.99 and both are up for pre-orders via Amazon.

In addition to that, Amazon finally announced a 24-inch Bluetooth-enabled Fire TV Soundbar to elevate your streaming experience, starting at $119.99. Amazon tuned this compact soundbar with DTS Virtual X and Dolby Audio offers immersive sound, crisp dialogue, and solid bass.

Fire HD 10 Tablet- Lighter and Faster tablets for your kids

Amazon unveiled the 2023 version of the Fire HD 10 tablet which is primarily made for kids. The tablet boasts a 10.1-inch FHD display that offers great visuals. The tablet has two variants which are designed for two different kids’ age groups. The successor bags lots of improvements over the last generation including a 25% faster performance, 3GB RAM, up to 13 hours of battery life, and an upgraded 5MP selfie camera.

The Fire HD 10 kids variant retails at $189.99 while the regular variant is priced at $149.99, both are already up for pre-orders via Amazon.

AI-Powered Alexa-

It is inevitable. Alexa is powered by generative AI which means that Alexa is now more smarter and more conversational. The Alexa Let’s Chat feature will offer more realistic conversations with Alexa and there is no need to keep on saying Hey Alexa during conversations.

Apart from that, Alexa will schedule daily routines, play songs, offer real-time information, and and efficient smart home control without lifting a finger for you.

Echo Hub: Control your home more efficiently

Amazon’s wall-mountable smart home control panel Echo Hub powered by Alexa lets you control all your smart home devices in a single 8-inch dashboard and helps you to keep your home organised.

With over 140,000 smart devices support and all major connectivity standards including Thread and Matter, the Echo Hub helps make smart home commands even faster. For instance, if you tap on turn on the light from your Echo Hub, Alexa will take 300 milliseconds to turn it on.

Echo Hub starts at $179.99 and will be available later this year via Amazon.

Echo Show 8

The newly announced Echo Show 8 now comes with a centered positioned camera, edge-to-edge glass front screen, and custom-built special audio processing technology plus room adaption tech that senses the acoustics of the room and fine tunes the playback for optimal sound- massive upgrades over its predecessor.

There are new software improvements too, the Echo Show 8 will automatically change the home screen depending on where you are standing. Furthermore, the built-in smart home hub will allow you to control all your smart home devices from one place. The Echo Hub is priced at $149.99 and shipping will start from October 2023.



Check out the full details of the newly launched devices here.