Android Auto and Cars with Google built-in are imbued with latest and features to improve driving a safer experience for many. Now, developers, carmakers and others can fulfill consumer reaction for the functionality of their mobile devices.

Drivers are poised to spend more time in their cars as a favorable weather turns in. It’s easier to have driving and parked experiences that are convenient, safe, and entertaining that the usual stuff drivers had known.

Android Auto helps you stay productive on the road

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom have rolled out Android Auto today. This comes with audio-only capability, introducing a new category of apps. Can it be easier to answer a phone call while you drive? How easy can it be to join scheduled meetings, and conference calls from the car dashboard? No need to put your hands here and there in search of your phone.

Explore entertainment while car is parked

Those who sit in a car while waiting find it more relaxing with Prime Video. It’s now available on Google Play for Renault, Polestar, and Volvo cars. Other qualified cars or vans can have this technology later. It’s time to sit and wait while enjoying your favorite content right inside your car.

The parked car entertainment options could expand beyond video, as advised in the press release. Vivaldi, a Chromium-based internet browser is launched today in Google Play as a standalone app. The browser ensures searching the web safely so the user can make the most of his or her time.

Driving with peace of mind

The Android for Cars team is taking the issue of convenience and safety. More interesting features will be available for down through The Weather Channel. What could be better than to stay awake and up-to-date on weather conditions around town and throughout the country!

Digital car key

There will be the digital care key to help the driver to unlock, lock, and start the car with just the phone. The digital car key can be shared with family members and friends. It doesn’t matter if the other party is using Android or iOS. This feature is available on some Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia models in the U.S., Canada, and Korea. The drivers must own compatible smartphones such as the Pixel 7 Pro and Samsung S23+. More cars will join as the year runs to an end.