Android updates with AI at the heart

Google introduced its new products and features at the Google I/O 2023 event. The tech giant introduced, from new mobile hardware to AI enhancements to search and productivity tools at the Google Developer Conference. To take the Android phone experience next level Google announced more personalized features powered by Google’s advances in generative AI technology. With these latest AI-powered personalized features you have more freedom to customize your smartphone’s lock screen, wallpaper, and much more. Have a look at these new features.

Be more professional with the Magic Compose

Google’s new Magic Compose feature in the Messages by Google can help you to make conversations more interesting with AI generative suggestions. Based on the context of your conversions the Magic Compose feature offers great suggestions and also transforms what you write into different styles which makes the messages more professional and concise. Google will roll out this feature in beta in the summer.

More freedom to customize the entire phone screen

Google introduced Android 14 at the Google I/O 2023 keynote. Android 14 brings more customization to the lock screen. You can now customize your lock screen with new shortcuts and new clock designs which lit up your phone’s lock screen. Google is also offering more ways to make your smartphone’s wallpaper more attractive and eye catchy with an emoji wallpaper and cinematic wallpaper.

A cinematic wallpaper transforms your favorite pictures into stunning and eye-grabbling 3D images whereas the emoji wallpaper lets you customize your phone using your favorite emoji combinations, colors, and patterns.

No worries, if you don’t have a perfect photo to use for the wallpaper on your smartphone, Google’s AI Generative Wallpaper will create a unique wallpaper for you, and the Material You (which was introduced two years ago) based on the wallpaper you have selected will automatically match the color palette of your Android system.

Look more cool on the social media

Social media is a great way to share your experiences, memories, and big life moments with friends, family, and loved ones. Google brings the Night Mode, 10-bit HDR video, and Ultra HDR in Android 14 support for social media apps like Instagram which helps you to take and view photos and videos with crisp shadows, and bright and attractive colors.

