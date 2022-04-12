Anker’s history is rooted in power banks. From small to super-sized the company has you covered. Today, it launches its most powerful power station yet with the Anker 757 PowerHouse.

This massive unit has a total of 1,500 Watts of output and a 1,229 Watt-hour banks capacity. The Anker 757 PowerHouse is a great alternative to traditional generators for short days away from the grid. It can be paired with a solar panel to further expand its capabilities with Maximum Power Point Tracking recharging.

Anker says the 757 PowerHouse also blows away the industry standards on keeping a healthy charging system and the PowerHouse can take 3,000 full charge cycles without affecting the battery cell health. It comes with a full 5-year warranty as well.

Other notable specs are listed below, but it looks like Anker has nailed another edition of the PowerHouse line of devices.

battery, it remains in a healthy state after 3,000 complete charge cycles (industry’s average =500 cycles) Most Durable Electronics Components: Using industry-grade design standards, 757 can have 5X longer electronic component lifespan, equaling up to a 50,000 hour life expectancy.

technology with 92% charging conversion rate to power up your next trip in 1 hour High Power, High Capacity: With 1500W output power and 1229Wh capacity, it is capable of powering most used glamping and essential home appliances. Consumers can utilize worry-free power supply for 3-5 day trips or emergency outages.

and more efficient solar recharging. According to Anker lab test data, it can recharge from 0% to80% with max input power by using 3.6 hours only. 5 Year Warranty: offers an unprecedented 5-year full device warranty (60 months vs. Industry’saverage 24 months).

6*AC Outlet (Total 1500W)

1x USB C 100W PD; 1x USB C 60W PD; 4x USB A (12W Each)

1x Car Cigarette (120W Max)

AC Input 1000W; Max Solar Power 300W

The Anker 757 PowerHouse can be yours today from Anker’s website, but it will cost you. The full retail price is set at $1,399 at launch. This is quite the investment, but if you like camping or live in an area where short power failures are common, the 757 PowerHouse is a great option.

