Anker is always innovating to add to the company’s lineup. CES is usually a busy place for tech OEMs to unveil the next generation of products and this year is no different. Anker has announced several new devices to be launched this coming year during 2022.

Below you’ll find a rundown of these new offerings from Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, and Nebula. To help break down the different sub-brands, just remember Anker is the traditional charger line. AnkerWork is towards work from home. Eufy covers home goods and appliances. Finally, Nebula is for home entertainment and projectors.

Anker Nano II 100W Charger

The Anker Nano II 100W charger will be available sometime in March 2022 for $80 US.

Anker PowerHouse 512Wh Portable Power Station

The PowerHouse 512W will be available as of this posting on January 4th for $500.

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar

The AnkerWork B600 Video Bar can be purchased on January 25th for $220 in the US.

Eufy Security Doorbell Dual

90-day encrypted video. Long Battery Life: Up to 6 months with one single charge.

Works with Voice Assistants: Alexa and Google voice commands.

The eufy Doorbell Dual will launch on February 8th, 2022 for $260 US.

Eufy Security Garage Cam Plus

The eufy Garage Cam will be available sometime in March 2022 for $100 for the 1080P single-door model and $130 for the 2k two-door edition.

Nebula Cosmos Laser 4k Projector

The expected pricing of the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4k is $2,200 via Kickstart in January. The finished product is planned to ship in March 2022.