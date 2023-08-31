IFA is one of the largest technology conferences around the globe. Each year, companies showcase their new products to be released at this gathering. Anker has some big news from this event evolving many of the brand’s family of devices.

Anker Chargers

Many of the new Anker products belong to the OG line for the company with the Anker charging line. This includes a refresh to the Nano-series chargers, Power Bank, and cables. The entire Anker Nano lineup is available today, August 31st.

Anker Nano Charger 30W

30 Watts max charging for any device including iPhones, Android phones, and laptops.

High-speed USB-C that charges an iPhone to 50% in 30 minutes (3x faster than the stock charger).

The compact and foldable design makes it 32.5% smaller than the original Apple 20W chargers.

The Dynamic Temperature Sensors and Activeshield make sure you’re always safe while charging your devices.

PowerIQ 3.0 allows you to deliver the optimal charging to any device based on the supported power capable by the charging unit.

Anker Nano Charger 20W

It is even smaller than previous Nano 20W chargers giving you 20W of power in a similar form factor to most 5W charging bricks.

At 20 Watts, the Nano allows recharging the iPhone 12 series to 50% in just 25 minutes or 3x faster than the stock 5W charger.

USB-C standard makes the Nano capable of charging any device that supports the input.

Anker Power Bank 30W

New design with LED display to show output and charging percentages left.

60% increase from the previous 18W for a quicker charge.

You never need a cable with a built-in USB-C cable.

A 10,000mAh battery pack should charge most phones to full power 2 or 3 times.

The compact 4x2x1 inch footprint makes this very portable.

Smart temperature monitoring makes this safe to carry at any time while charging.

Anker Nano Power Bank 22.5W

You never need a cable with a built-in USB-C connection that conveniently closes shut.

PowerIQ 3.0 allows a max of 22.5 Watts from both the external and included USB-C connections.

Ultra-compact at just 3×1.5×1 inch in dimension.

The Nano Power Bank 22.5W is eco-friendly using recycled PCR materials and paper packaging.

Anker Nano Charging Station 67W with 6-in-1 charging

The ultra-thin design uses retractable AC outlets to are 60% thinner than traditional power strips in the same size footprint as a leather wallet.

With 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports, you can charge up to 6 devices at 67 Watts maximum.

75% of the materials consist of power-consumer recycled plastics and ships in plastic-free packaging.

ActiveShield ensures safety is always first to control overheating while charging.

Anker USB-C Bio-Braided Cable

The first power cable is produced with renewable materials making it good for the environment while still increasing strength and durability.

Internal E-Maker chips allow this cable to output a maximum of 140 Watts of charging speed. This will recharge a MacBook Pro 16 to 38% in just 30 minutes.

Anker guarantees to last up to 20,000 bendings.

SOLIX Power

The literal bigger news is that Anker is bringing two new items to the SOLIX hybrid power station and power banks lineup. Anker is coming into IFA with the new SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station and the SOLIX F3800 Portable Home Power Bank.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station

6xACoutlets(Total1800WMaxoutputpoweror2400WviaSurgePad™)

2xUSB-C (100Wand30W)

2xUSB-A ports (20Weach)

1x carport (120W)

AC input: 1300WMax

Solar input: 600WMax

Dimensions/Weight: 376mmx205mmx267mm–12.9kg/28.44lbs.

Expansion battery: 1056Wh battery capacity

The SOLIX C1000 can be pre-ordered as of today, August 31, and available on September 25.

Anker SOLIX F3800 Home Power Bank

The Anker SOLIX F3800 is the largest power bank Anker has ever released and is intended for primarily home use while still being portable. The SOLIX F3800 isn’t quite ready for a retail launch and Anker is projected an official release in Q1 of 2024.

Standard AC output capable of double any previous Anker at 6000W.

3840Wh internal bank with extended life via a maximum of 6 expansion packs for a total of 26880Wh.

Can charge your EV car at 2900W.

RV hookup for trips away from home in your camper.

2400W solar charge in 1.8 hours.

2900W wall charge in 1.5 hours.