With school back in session, you may not always be home to get your kids off the bus. Not knowing who is home, or who is at your house can be stressful. Why not get rid of the stress by investing in some home security? Arlo just kicked off their back-to-school sale.

Arlo, a trusted brand in the industry is known for its reliable cameras and doorbells. The deals run through September 18th and have something for everyone.

The camera deals

First up is the Arlo Essential Camera. You can get it for $99.99 ($30 off). This camera is great for small spaces without sacrificing video quality. It features 1080p video recording, an integrated spotlight, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a rechargeable battery. If you need more than 1, you can get the Essential 2-Cam Kit for $199.98 ($60 off). If you are looking for an indoor camera, check out the Essential Indoor Security Camera for $79.99 ($20 off). You get 1080p video, night vision, and Wi-Fi Connectivity.

If you want something a bit more robust, you should check out the Arlo Pro 4 Wireless Security Camera for $179.99 ($20 off). Featuring all of the capabilities as the Essential line, but bumps the resolution up to 2K with HDR. If you need to cover your entire home or business, the 6-Cam Kit is currently $999.98 (100 off).

If you need to bump the resolution even more you can check out the Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera System for $479.99 ($120 off). This system ups the resolution to a full 4K with HDR, has an integrated spotlight, a rechargeable battery, an ultra-wide viewing angle, and a premium two-way radio.

The rest of the deals

If you are in the need of a doorbell system, Arlo has you covered. You can snag the Essential Wired Video Doorbell for $129.99 ($20 off) or the Essential Wireless Video Doorbell for $179.99 (20 off). Both feature HD video with HDR, a wide 180-degree viewing angle, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

If you just need to upgrade your outdoor lighting, you can snag the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight 2-Cam Kit for $459.99 (40 off). Check out our thoughts on this floodlight. These floodlights are 100% wire-free and have a bright LED bulb, built-in 2K video with HDR, a rechargeable battery, and Wi-Fi connectivity.