Arlo Debuts Total Security Subscription Service

Arlo’s latest offering, Arlo Total Security, introduces a comprehensive and affordable approach to home security. With three tiers of subscription services, Arlo aims to provide a tailored security solution to a wide range of customers, from individuals in small apartments to larger households and small businesses. Let’s dive into the details of each package to understand better what Arlo offers.

Starter Tier – $9.99 per month

24/7 Professional Monitoring: Continuous security monitoring by professionals.

Continuous security monitoring by professionals. Arlo Home Security System Keypad Hub: Central control for the security system.

Central control for the security system. Two Home Security System All-in-One Sensors: Versatile sensors for monitoring doors, windows, and motion.

Versatile sensors for monitoring doors, windows, and motion. Arlo Yard Sign: A deterrent sign indicating the presence of Arlo security.

This tier is designed for those seeking essential security coverage. It’s a straightforward, no-frills option suitable for smaller living spaces or those new to home security systems. Likewise, renters who require a non-intrusive, easy-to-install security solution might be interested in this one.

Starter Plus Tier – $19.99 per month

All Features of the Starter Tier

Home Security System Keypad Hub with Cellular & Battery Backup Box: Ensures system functionality even during power outages or network issues.

Ensures system functionality even during power outages or network issues. Ten Home Security System All-in-One Sensors: More sensors for broader coverage, ideal for larger spaces.

The Starter Plus tier enhances the basic package with additional sensors and a backup system, offering more robust security suitable for larger homes or those requiring more comprehensive monitoring.

Families or individuals living in areas with a moderate risk of burglary, environmental hazards, or other security concerns might also consider this option. Also, users who want enhanced reliability will appreciate the cellular and battery backup ensuring continued operation during power or internet outages.

Advanced with Video Tier – $49.99 per month

All Features of the Starter Plus Tier

Three Pro 5S 2K Cameras with Anti-Theft Mounts: High-definition cameras providing clearer images and additional security against camera theft.

High-definition cameras providing clearer images and additional security against camera theft. Four Pro 5S 2K Camera Rechargeable Batteries and Dual Battery Charging Station: Long-lasting battery life for continuous operation.

Long-lasting battery life for continuous operation. 30 Days of Secure Cloud Video Storage: Convenient and secure storage for video footage.

Convenient and secure storage for video footage. AI-Powered Person, Vehicle & Animal Detection: Intelligent detection to minimize false alarms.

Intelligent detection to minimize false alarms. AI-Powered Package Detection: Specialized detection for parcel deliveries.

Specialized detection for parcel deliveries. AI-Powered Smoke/CO Audio Alerts: Advanced alerts for fire or carbon monoxide detection.

Advanced alerts for fire or carbon monoxide detection. Support for Alexa, Google Assistant & HomeKit: Integration with popular smart home systems for enhanced usability (Note: HomeKit support requires an additional Arlo Base Station/Smart Hub accessory).

The Advanced with Video tier is the most comprehensive package, integrating advanced camera technology and AI features, making it suitable for those who prioritize high-level security and smart home integration.

Suitable for larger homes, properties with outdoor spaces, or those in high-risk areas, it’s also perfect for tech-savvy users who appreciate integration with smart home ecosystems like Alexa, Google Assistant, and HomeKit. Moreover, it should appeal to those who value advanced features like AI-powered detection and need extensive video storage and surveillance capabilities.

Arlo Total Security appears to be a well-thought-out service catering to a variety of security needs. By offering these tiers, Arlo is making home security more accessible and customizable, addressing the different requirements and budgets of its potential customers.

For more information and to see if Arlo Total Security aligns with your security needs, visit their website.