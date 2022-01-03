Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader who has announced its all-new security system and that they joined the Matter Alliance.

Arlo Security System

The new DIY system features an all-in-one multi-sensor capable of eight different sensing functions. According to Arlo, this system is a first-of-its-kind. It also contains a security hub with an integrated keypad.

This system works with Arlo camera devices, the Arlo App, and the Arlo Secure service plan. This provides the user with a comprehensive security solution.

With a 1.1-inch wide all-in-one multi-sensor, this device can recognize a range of different events. This includes motion detection, door/window openings, water leaks, light/temperature changes, and smoke/carbon monoxide detection.

The Arlo Security System’s modular hub has built-in features such as a siren, motion, smoke/CO alarm sensor, and a backlit keypad. The hub also has NFC for quickly arming or disarming the system with their mobile devices.

This new DIY security system made Arlo a 2022 CES Innovation Award honoree.

Arlo joins Matter Alliance

They also announced that they joined the Matter Alliance to continue the development of the open-source standard. Arlo wishes to enhance the ability to provide an integrated and seamless security experience.

The Matter Alliance and Arlo wish to see broad-range interoperability between security devices. Arlo wishes to integrate access with Arlo features regardless of which third-party device is being used in their home.