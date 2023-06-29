Asus’s Zenfone 9 (which was launched last year) flagship smartphone was pretty famous for its compactness. There is no doubt, Asus continues its legacy of compactness with the Asus Zenfone 10 smartphone -the successor to the Zenfone 9. Asus unveiled its latest compact Zenfone 10 flagship Android smartphone which looks even more appealing compared to its predecessor. Design-wise, not a single thing changed on Zenfone 10, yeah it is now more powerful and sturdier.

Indeed, the Zenfone 10 smartphone is smaller than the rival flagship smartphones. But the power it inherits- Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor makes this tiny smartphone a powerful beast that can give head-to-head competition to its rivals present in the market such as Samsung Galaxy S23, iPhone 14, and Pixel 7. It packs up to 16GB RAM and ample 512GB storage.

A compact 5.9-inch 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ technology offers more vibrant and realistic colors that provide an immersive viewing experience. Asus brings notable improvements to the Zenfone 10- the 15W Qi wireless charging is a new addition, and IP68 water and dust resistance rating and improved solid-sounding speakers. It has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top and the polycarbonate back embedded in metal chassis offers great protection from accidental falls and scratches.

A small packet houses a 4,300mAh battery that offers day-long juice on a single charge. It has 30W fast charging support to refill the tank quickly. Asus offers five beautiful color options for the Zenfone 10- Eclipse Red, Aurora Green, Midnight Black, Comet White, and Starry Blue all look great. Speaking of software, the device runs on Zen UI based on Android 13 out of the box. You’ll get only two major OS updates (up to Android 15) and four years of security updates.

In comparison with Zenfone 8 and 9 (169 grams), the Zenfone 10 gains 3 grams weight- weighs 172 grams. A 32MP improved front-facing camera captures great low-light shots while the rear dual rear camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX766 with six-axis gimbal stabilization 2.0 paired with a 13MP ultrawide shooter that offers 120° of the field of view.

Asus Zenfone 10 is offered in three variant options- the base variant 8/128GB kicks off at €799, the 8/256GB is priced at €849, and the high-end 16/512GB variant retails at €929. The smartphone is now available for purchase via Asus, Amazon, and other retailers in US, Europe, and UK.