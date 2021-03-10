ASUS on Wednesday announced a new series of handset that will surely delight mobile gamers and hardcore phone enthusiasts. The (Republic of Gamers) ROG 5 Series, available in three models, raise the bar on what a mobile device packs under the hood.

Powered by Android 11, the ROG 5 Series handsets come with a 6.78-inch display at 2448 x 1080 pixels. Not just big and high resolution, it also has a 144Hz refresh rate and 800 nits brightness.

Inside the devices are a 2.84GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with at least 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 16GB/256GB variant will also be offered; an Ultimate version will pack up to 18GB RAM with More important than the size of the storage is its tech, which is the superior and much faster UFS 3.1 ROM.

The rear of the phone has a 64-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultra-wide (125-degree), and 5-megapixel macro camera. All of this is supported by a 6,000mAh battery with 65-watt HyperCharge capabilities.

Gaming phones aren’t simply about having a little (or a lot) more in the specifications front. No, these niche devices often come with extra design features and flourishes.

The ROG Phone 5 series supports an unprecedented total of 10 different motion controls, so gamers… can swivel the phone to steer or pull it towards them to brake. ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate additionally features innovative hidden rear touch sensors on the back cover, which provide L2/R2 trigger functions, just like a game console controller. These also work together with the ultrasonic sensors…

The ROG 5 Series dials things up in all the places gamers appreciate including audio and video. The phones offer Hi-Res Audio, Qualcomm AptX Adaptive support, and other codecs as well as HDR 10+ for the screen.

The Pro model adds a small full-color display to the rear which will show “customizable animations in response to a variety of system and in-game events”. The Ultimate model has a monochrome rear display.

All three versions of the ROG 5 Series support sub-6 GHz 5G and will come in a North American version that supports pretty much all 4G and 5G bands used in the US.

Availability

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 (12GB / 256GB) will be available in the UK starting in late April with an MSRP of £799 (~$1100 USD).

ASUS ROG Phone 5 (16GB / 256GB) arrives at the end of May 2021 with an MSRP of £899 (~$1,250 USD).

The ROG Phone 5 comes in Storm White and Phantom Black; ROG Phone 5 Pro is in Phantom Black; the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is offered in Storm White.

Learn more about the features and capabilities of the ROG 5 Series at the Asus website.