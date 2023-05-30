Asus unveils new ROG Swift OLED PG49WDCD 49-inch Gaming Monitor

One of the well-known innovative Taiwanese gaming hardware manufacturer brand, Asus has introduced its new 49-inch Asus ROG Swift OLED PG49WDCD gaming monitor. With advanced technology and an awesome array of features, this monitor is enough to entice gamers as well as creators. Samsung’s recently launched Odyssey OLED G9 and MSI Project 491C curved gaming monitor feature the same 49-inch QD-OLED panel, even the trio has the same 32:9 aspect ratio.

Asus ROG Swift OLED PG49WDCD Curved Gaming Monitor sports a 49-inch QD-OLED 5,120 x 1,440p resolution curved display with a 144Hz dynamic refresh rate, a 32:9 aspect ratio, and 109 PPI pixel density. Compared to the ROG Swift OLED, Samsung’s Odyssey G9 and MSI Project 491C gaming monitors boasts 240Hz gaming. You’ll get up to 1000 nits of peak brightness is specifically optimized for high-resolution content.

Asus is always very dedicated to offering the best gaming technology for gamers. ROG Swift OLED PG49WDCD 49-inch Gaming Monitor has an in-built heat sink and graphene film (the thinnest and strongest nanomaterial in the world) which keeps internals cool under heavy usage and improves gaming performance. And screen response time also matters, the ROG Swift OLED features a 0.03ms response time for an immersive gaming experience.

In terms of connectivity, Asus packs a bunch of connectivity ports into the ROG Swift OLED PG49WDCD 49-inch Gaming Monitor including HDMI 2.1, and USB Type C ports with USB power delivery of up to 90W-( this feature allows users to charge compatible devices during gaming), and Display Port 1.4.

Asus hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability of the ROG Swift OLED PG49WDCD 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor. Compared to its competitors such as Odyssey OLED G9 and MSI Project 491C curved gaming monitor, it is expected to come with a cheaper price tag.

