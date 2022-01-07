AT&T Fusion 5G

AT&T announced their latest budget phone, the AT&T Fusion 5G. Beginning today, new and existing AT&T customers can get this 5G-capable smartphone for only $219.99 with no trade-in required.

The AT&T Fusion 5G has a 6.82-inch HD+ (720p) display. This device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 and has 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

The battery is 4,750mAh and it supports both quick charge and wireless charging. Around the back, you have a quad-camera system. You get a 48MP main, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP super macro, and a 2MP depth camera. Upfront, you have a 13MP selfie camera.

This seems to be an alright offering for only $219.99. It is nice to see wireless charging technology entering devices at this price point. Having 5G is also nice to get at this price point. It is limited to sub-6GHz, but realistically that is what most customers are going to connect to anyways.

The AT&T Fusion 5G only comes in a steel graphite color. This could be a solid budget-friendly phone. It isn’t going to blow through apps and games, but it isn’t going to blow through your wallet either.

 

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.