AT&T announced their latest budget phone, the AT&T Fusion 5G. Beginning today, new and existing AT&T customers can get this 5G-capable smartphone for only $219.99 with no trade-in required.

The AT&T Fusion 5G has a 6.82-inch HD+ (720p) display. This device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 and has 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

The battery is 4,750mAh and it supports both quick charge and wireless charging. Around the back, you have a quad-camera system. You get a 48MP main, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP super macro, and a 2MP depth camera. Upfront, you have a 13MP selfie camera.

This seems to be an alright offering for only $219.99. It is nice to see wireless charging technology entering devices at this price point. Having 5G is also nice to get at this price point. It is limited to sub-6GHz, but realistically that is what most customers are going to connect to anyways.

The AT&T Fusion 5G only comes in a steel graphite color. This could be a solid budget-friendly phone. It isn’t going to blow through apps and games, but it isn’t going to blow through your wallet either.