AT&T Prepaid on Friday announced a new promotion that’s really tough to beat. Available for a limited time, the new option lets customers sign up for unlimited talk and text with 16GB of high speed data for just $25 per month for 12 months.

So what’s the catch? It’s not too bad, really. For starters, you’ll have to prepay for the plan all at once. That is to say you’ll pay $300 up front, essentially spreading things out to $25 each month.

Typically, AT&T Prepaid gives subscribers 8GB of data per month so this is more or less a double data promo.

The plan includes the following features:

Unlimited talk and text

Unlimited text to over 230 countries

Mobile hotspot

Fraud call and spam blocking

Canada and Mexico coverage

The deal is only available until October 14, 2022.

To learn more about the promotion, head to AT&T Prepaid’s website.