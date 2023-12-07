Beeper, a universal standalone Android app built precisely to send and receive blue bubble messages has announced Beeper Mini. According to Beeper’s latest press release, the new app makes it possible for users to send and receive blue bubble messages to friends using iPhones.

Stay connected to friends on iPhone

The new Beeper Mini app makes it easy for Android users to make friends and keep them though their friends may be on iPhone. Enlarge your demographics of friends when you in install the app and use it. It’s easy for Android users to chat with iPhone users now than ever before.

Beeper Mini features

Your Android phone number because a blue bubble

It comes with beautiful new design attractive to the eyes and yet, it works with blazing fast speed

Users enjoy end-to-end encryption

The app is a standalone app without need of server, laptop, Mac, or iPhone required before use

Reasons you’ll love Beeper Mini

The blue bubble texts you send and receive on your smartphone are beautiful. Your Android phone number will change to blue (no longer green) as soon as you install the app. You’ll see that once your friends utilizing iPhone sends you messages.

Now users find it easy to join iPhone-only group chats. Users can simply find and add your number instead of email address.

Download Beeper Mini app

Furthermore, all nice chat features such as typing status, read receipts, full resolution images, videos, and more are now available on Beeper Mini. Emoji reactions, voice messages, editing, un-sending, and more are also supported.

Security & Privacy

Of course, users want to know how secure they are on this platform. The team at Beeper didn’t use a Mac relay server in a data center this time. It gets better, as the app connects directly to Apple servers to send and receive encrypted messages. The safety of encrypted messages is always present when you make use of the Beeper Mini app.

Learn about how the Beeper Mini app works.