Professional gamers around the world have been enjoying Beyerdynamic audio brand of products. Now, it is time for them to enjoy a new device from the firm, known as the MMX 200. The wireless headphone is an addition to Beyerdynamic lineup of popular gaming headphones.

MMX 200 now without wires

The new MMX 200 is wireless, thereby introducing a new level for die-hard gamers who appreciate powerful bass, clear mids, and detailed highs. It is important for the gamers to feel the in-game effect with vivid audio playback.

The headphones uses custom-built, sensitive drivers to increase impulse response and detail. Its extended frequency range is superb, creating even more powerful sound for the definitive gaming experience.

There’s the detachable boom mic that makes things look like gamers are recording in a podcast studio. It presents higher max sound pressure levels, wider response, and less noise. Yet, this boom mic is more powerful than other gaming mics.

See Also: Beyerdynamic Lagoon ANC Traveller Headphones Review

According to Andreas Rapp, CEO of Beyerdynamic, “World-class gamers have for years relied on Beyerdynamic studio headphones even though they were not purpose built for gaming.” He adds that his team has succeeded in creating a dedicated wireless gaming headset that’s not only perfect for gaming but for other things. Therefore, gamers can enjoy the use of MMX 200 while watching movies, or listening to music.

MMX 200 offers connectivity and comfort

Gamers love this new device. However, they are not the only ones who benefit from the use of the headset. Remote and virtual workers also rely on constant connectivity for the sake of getting the job done.

The headphones were built in such a way that a user can have it on his or her head for hours without any discomfort. The large capacity battery means that they can be engaged in gaming for more than 35 hours at full charge. The real playtime of the headset is close to 40 to 50 hours.

Availability and price

MMX 200 is available on the market at the time this article is up online. Get it from Beyerdynamic or from Amazon for only $249.00.