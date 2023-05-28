Arlo has announced multiple deals for the month of May. These include deals for the upcoming Memorial Day Sales. What should you expect? Consumers are able to build their personalized security bundle and save up to 20 percent from the products they purchase.

According to Arlo, This is an always-on offer which enables users to get the security package they need while saving some cash.

When will the deal run?

The deals have started from May 16, and will run till May 29, 2023. This deals are eight products – from 20 percent to 60 percent on select security cameras.

These include the following:

Arlo Pro 4 Camera- $159.99 (20% OFF)

Arlo Pro 5 Camera- $199.99 (20% OFF)

Arlo Safe Family Bundle + 2 Safe Buttons- $99.99 (17% OFF)

Arlo Secure Annual Plan + Pro 5 Camera- $257.37 (45% OFF)

Arlo Secure Annual Plan + Essential Camera – $184.87 (50% OFF)

Arlo Secure Annual Plan + Essential Wireless Doorbell – $199.88 (60% OFF)

Arlo Secure Annual Plan + Essential Wired Doorbell- $179.88 (60% OFF)

Memorial Day Sale starts on the 22nd day of May. It will run through to May 29. Check out some of the deals available below. Consumers can get anything between 10 percent to 60 percent off what they purchase.

Arlo Essential Camera – $79.99 (38% OFF) Arlo Pro 4 Camera – $159.99 (20% OFF) Arlo Pro 5 Camera – $199.99 (20% OFF) Arlo Essential Indoor Camera – $69.99 (30% OFF) Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell – $79.99 (38% OFF) Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell – $99.99 (33% OFF) Arlo Home Security System + 2 sensor – $179.99 (10% OFF) Arlo Secure Annual Plan + Pro 5 Camera – $257.37 (45% OFF)



Arlo Secure Annual Plan + Essential Camera – $184.87 (50% OFF) Arlo Secure Annual Plan + Pro 4 – 2 Camera Kit – $309.87 (50% OFF) Arlo Secure Annual Plan + Essential Wireless Doorbell – $199.88 (60% OFF) Arlo Secure Annual Plan + Essential Wired Doorbell- $179.88 (60% OFF)



Arlo’s security cameras don’t come that cheap, so this is a big opportunity for those who would love to save massively. Astute buyers will capitalize on this opportunity. The company earns a top spot among SafeHome’s best wireless security cameras of 2023.

About Arlo

Arlo Technologies Inc. is a U.S company that deals in wireless surveillance cameras. According to the company, it claimed it has shipped over 21.6 million device across the world. Arlo separated from Netgear in 2018. It now owns the majority of its stock, meaning the it has majority control over other investors. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Matthew McRae joined the company in October 2017. Arlo’s main products are Arlo Security Camera, portable and baby monitoring cameras. If you love to save energy while using security cameras, Arlo is the go-to company.