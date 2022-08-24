Checking out the Bitvae S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush

Everybody wants a white, healthy, beautiful smile. This motivates a lot of us to put in the work – brushing our teeth every morning and night. Too may times I’ve headed to a dentist appointment, proud of the effort I’ve dedicated to my pearly whites, only to hear the same repeated phrase: “You need to brush better.”

As I second-guess my brushing discipline and dental hygiene regimen upon leaving the dentist’s office, I always wonder, “How could I possibly brush any better?”

I had long considered the electric toothbrush approach to strengthen my dental care routine but found it hard to convince myself that an expensive toothbrush that needs charging and only adds the feature of vibrating bristles to my routine would ever be worth it. However, I was very intrigued by the many capabilities of the Bitvae S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush and jumped on the opportunity to see what it could offer my not-so-perfect smile.

via Bitvae

Bitvae S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush

The Bitvae S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush is an electric toothbrush that connects to an app on the user’s smartphone to allow them to monitor and customize their dental hygiene routine. When I first opened the box, I was greeted with a very pleasantly packaged toothbrush, USB charger, eight toothbrush heads, and a hard travel case.

The toothbrush itself is about nine inches long which, conveniently, is not much longer than my electric razor. The toothbrush fits easily into the sleek travel case which can also carry up to two brush heads (you may be able to stuff a few more, or the charger into the case if you tried hard enough).

The first thing I did after opening the box was plug in the toothbrush to make sure it had a full charge. The charger is a USB to a very small barrel jack and does not come with a USB block. I charged my toothbrush with my computer which I found kind of strange, but it worked. While the toothbrush was charging, I read the instruction manual to learn how to connect the smart toothbrush to my phone.

via Bitvae

To use the smart capabilities of the Bitvae S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush, the user needs to download the iSpruz app, which is free to download and does not take too much space. The install guide indicating how to connect the toothbrush to the app was very simple and straightforward – not much harder than connecting a pair of Bluetooth earbuds. Once the toothbrush was charged and the app was downloaded, I was ready to start brushing!

Brushing

Using the basic features of the toothbrush was very simple. Press once to turn on the toothbrush, press twice to change brushing modes. The brushing modes, indicated by an LED that lights up on the front of the toothbrush, were white, clean, soft, gum care, and smart. Each of first four modes were a preset duration and vibration frequency, programmed to help the user with the desired cleaning characteristic. The “smart” mode is left for the user to program a specific mode that they desire, which is easy to do in the app.

I found out very quickly on my first brush that the user is also given a warning that they are using too much pressure (which is a habit I apparently did very often) by lighting a red LED ring at the top of the brush and changing the frequency of vibration. In a much more subtle way, the toothbrush also gives a little blip of a frequency change every thirty seconds to indicate that the user is supposed to switch to a new zone of the mouth.

Using the Bitvae S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush left my mouth feeling quite clean. I was worried that not being able to use the pressure I was used to would leave some residue left on my teeth, but I was pleasantly surprised. I used the “white” and “clean” modes the most often but found that two minutes was not long enough for me to feel satisfied that I have been thorough enough. Thankfully, it was very easy to set my own time duration with the “smart” mode which I ended up using most often after that.

via Bitvae

iSpruz App

The iSpruz app is very clean-looking and easy to use with the Bitvae S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush. When I was ready to brush, I opened the app, tapped the “Start Brushing” button, and was guided through an entire two minutes of brushing being told how to angle my toothbrush and where in my mouth of focus at which times. Once the brushing session is over, the user has the option to record other dental hygiene care they did such as tongue cleaning, flossing, and mouthwash. The app then records the session and gives the user a grade. As far as I could tell, the score for each individual brushing session was graded based upon length and additional cleaning methods used. However, the home page features an overall dental care grade which also reflects the frequency of the user’s brushes.

After brushing with the app as a guide a few times, I got the hang of the good brushing habits they were teaching and stopped using the app while I was brushing every morning. After about four days without opening the app, I was worried that my brushes were not being recorded. I was very pleasantly surprised when I opened the app from my kitchen and the toothbrush (from the bathroom) immediately linked to my phone and uploaded all the brushing sessions that had accumulated since I had last opened the app. My brushing grade had also dropped from an “S” to a “B”, so I knew I needed to kick it into gear a little.

I was satisfied using the iSpruz app. It works very well with this brush. There were a few things though that I think could be added to make the app even more worthwhile. I found myself wishing that there was a way to let the app send me notifications that my brushing grade was dropping. Seeing that notification in the morning or at night would honestly motivate me not skip a brushing session. I also thought it would be neat to customize the music that played when you brush with the tutorial on your phone. Hearing my own music or different daily affirmations would cause me to open the app and use the guide while brushing more often. These features were not must-haves for me to use the product, but would enhance the usefulness of the app.

via Bitvae

Battery Life

To be honest, there is not much to say in terms of battery life. The claim is that it can last 100 hours, and I believe it. After using all the Bluetooth and memory storage features of the brush for two weeks, I was barely able to get the brush battery to fall below ninety percent. Being required to charge the brush battery at an unreasonable frequency is something I was very happy to avoid.

Conclusion

Trying out the Bitvae S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush I found my self consistently impressed. The packaging and contents of the box are high quality and very professional-looking. The toothbrush was very easy to setup and use without any electrical knowledge. The features included with the toothbrush itself are useful and the battery life is long enough not to worry about.

While I believe there could be some smart features that would really set this product at a high tier, the iSpruz app was easy to use, looked nice, and was quite useful in learning good brushing habits. I think it is safe to say that I will be using this toothbrush for a while, and I am hoping that my dentist notices my “better brushing.”

Finally, it is important for me to note another appealing aspect of the Bitvae S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush. When I saw the price of this toothbrush my jaw literally dropped. After using it for two weeks I expected to see a $90 to $120 price tag. But Bitvae sells the S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush on Amazon for only $40.

