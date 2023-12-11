Black Shark, the renowned technology company, has just announced the launch of its latest smartwatches, the Black Shark S1 Pro and Black Shark S1 Classic. These new offerings aim to revolutionize the wearable market with their cutting-edge features and sleek designs.

Elevating the Benchmark: Black Shark S1 Pro

The Black Shark S1 Pro is a bold and stylish smartwatch that sets a new standard for design. With its 1.43” AMOLED Ultra-Clear Display, users can expect crystal-clear visuals and an immersive viewing experience. What’s more, the S1 Pro boasts an impressive 15-day battery life, ensuring that users can stay connected without the constant need for charging.

Fitness enthusiasts will also be delighted to know that the S1 Pro supports over 100 sports modes for comprehensive tracking and enables users to stay connected on the go with ENC Bluetooth Calling. And for those who love personalization, the S1 Pro offers compatibility with ChatGPT and a selection of AI watch faces.

Timeless Elegance: Black Shark S1 Classic

The Black Shark S1 Classic seamlessly combines elegance with advanced technology. Featuring a 1.43” AMOLED screen and a 12-day extended battery life, this smartwatch ensures uninterrupted connectivity throughout day-to-day endeavors. The calling experience is enhanced with ENC Bluetooth Calling, and fitness tracking capabilities support over 100 sports modes.

Pricing and Availability

The Black Shark S1 Pro is priced at $76.90/€76.90, while the Black Shark S1 Classic is priced at $66.90/€66.90. Both smartwatches are available for purchase on the official Black Shark website, with shipping locations in the United States and Europe. Additionally, there is a limited-time offer on AliExpress for the Black Shark S1 Pro, with a special price of $39.90 available from December 11th to December 15th, 2023.