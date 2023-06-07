In today’s digital age, our eyes are constantly exposed to the harmful blue light emitted by electronic devices. To combat the negative effects of prolonged screen time, Blackview introduces its Blue Light Blocking Glasses. These glasses provide a stylish and effective solution to protect your eyes from the potential risks of blue light.

The Blackview Blue Light Blocking Glasses are crafted with precision and style, featuring a lightweight and durable frame. After wearing them here at the office over the last few weeks we’ve found them to be comfortable even in extended use.

The lenses, of coruse, are specifically designed to filter out harmful blue light, reducing eye strain and fatigue caused by digital screens. These glasses are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, making them versatile for various settings.

The standout feature of the Blackview Blue Light Blocking Glasses is their ability to effectively filter out 99.4% of blue light emitted by electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, and tablets. This helps reduce eye strain, dryness, and potential long-term eye damage.

When we spend long hours staring at screens, our eyes are exposed to high-energy blue light, leading to discomfort, dryness, and blurred vision. This can result in eye strain, which manifests as headaches, soreness, and difficulty focusing.

Along with blue light filtering, these glasses provide UV protection, shielding your eyes from the harmful effects of ultraviolet radiation when exposed to natural sunlight.

The lenses are more of an amber than others we’ve tried here but you’ll get used to them fairly quickly. Made from quality materials, they have great clarity, don’t distort your image, and do well to maintain a natural color balance. Once you’re used to the yellowish color you’ll feel “normal” in looking at everything else.

These glasses boast a fashionable and modern design, making them a stylish accessory that can be worn in any setting. Whether you are working in front of a computer, gaming, reading, or simply scrolling through social media, the Blackview Blue Light Blocking Glasses do well to cut out that pesky blue light that sneaks up on all of us.

The Blackview Blue Light Blocking Glasses are ideal for individuals who spend a significant amount of time in front of digital screens. This includes professionals who work long hours on computers, students engaged in online learning, gamers, and anyone who frequently uses smartphones and tablets.

If you experience eye strain, dryness, headaches, or disrupted sleep patterns due to excessive screen time, these glasses can provide the necessary protection and relief.

Availability

Typically priced just $39.99, we feel the Blackview glasses are about as good as others we’ve tested. Currently, however, you can find them at Amazon as low as $19.99. And as if that weren’t a great price, there’s a limited time instant coupon that brings them all the way down to just $10.99. At that price we say buy a couple of pairs for home and office use. Heck, keep a set in the car for driving in less-than-clear conditions.