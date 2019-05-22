Blu G9 debuts with big screen, big battery, and sharp looks

The company's latest unlocked smartphone runs just $180

By
AndroidGuys
-
BLU G9

Blu Products on Wednesday introduced its latest phone, the G9. At just $180 the price tag suggests an entry-level experience, but the specifications tell a slightly different story.

Running Android 9 Pie, the Blu G9 (READ OUR REVIEW OF THE G9 HERE) offers up a large screen, generous battery life, and an unexpected design language. That is, rather, that it seems to punch above its weight class.

With a 6.3-inch display and a 4,000mAh battery, it ticks two of the most important boxes for today’s consumer. It’s the first phone from Blu to feature the V-notch, or water drop-like cutout display.

Powering the phone are a 2.0GHz octa-core processor with 4GB RAM. Storage is pegged at 64GB, but a microSD expansion card slot allows for extra (up to 128GB) media.

Available in Black and Gradient Blue colors, the Blu G9 comes with dual-rear (13-megapixel, 2-megapixel) cameras, and a front-facing 13-megapixel camera. Using AI and software, the camera enhances things for portraits, night, panoramas, group selfies, and more. Moreover, it can create 52-megapixel shots by boosting the 13-megapixel picture by for times.

The Blu G9 is an unlocked phone that works with AT&T, T-Mobile, and their respective GSM brands. Whereas it normally retails for $180, a limited time sale sees it going for just $130 at Amazon while supplies last.

Blu G9 review

 

SHARE
AndroidGuys
Since 2007 we have offered news and opinion around Android, the mobile space, and connected homes. We aim to help users get more from their smartphones and hope to be a valuable resource for future purchases.