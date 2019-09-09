Blu debuts new premium Bold brand of phones with 6.4-inch N1

Blu Products on Monday introduced not just a new phone, but an entirely new brand. Called Bold, it’s a “premium” line of devices which are expected to launch around 1-2 phones per year.

The Bold brand is different from the standard Blu line and promises a “guaranteed Android upgrade” and two years of security maintenance. Moreover, it figure to offer phones made with a higher grade of materials — at least that’s what its first model, the N1, uses in its build.

The Bold N1, launching today, is a $250 affair which offers up an incredibly attractive bundle for the money. It’s comprised of mid-to-high end hardware features with some of the newest in phone trends.

The N1 is powered by Android 9 Pie and features a generous 6.4-inch display that runs edge-to-edge in all directions. Indeed, there’s no front-facing camera taking up bezel or eating into the screen. Instead, it pops up from inside the body of the phone much like OnePlus 7 Pro.

The 6.4-inch AMOLED screen has a 92% screen-to-body ratio and packs a 2,340 x 1080 pixel resolution. Moreover, it has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The fingerprint scanner is also located in the display.

In terms of performance, the Bold N1 houses an octa-core processor at 2.1GHz with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. This borders on the upper end of the mid-range, and ought to be more than sufficient for most users.

As for cameras, the Bold N1 employs a pair of shooters on the back, a 16-megapixel AI camera with f1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Software can help users get better images by automatically detecting various environments and subjects. Super Zoom can capture images up to 96-megapixels.

The N1 includes a 3,500mAh battery that supports both quick (18W) charging and wireless charging. According to Bold, 10 minutes on the charger can add three hours of calling or 1.4 hours of web browsing.

Availability

The Bold N1 is now available for $249.99 at Amazon or directly through the Bold website at BoldPhone.com. Similar to Blu’s strategy of offering a limited-time launch discount, the Bold N1 comes with a $50 instant rebate for a short time. Indeed, it’s yours for just $200 while supplies last.

An unlocked phone that works with T-Mobile and AT&T networks, it potentially supports Verizon as well.

Review

Our team has a Bold N1 review unit in hand and has spent that last 7-10 days using the phone. Look for our review in the near future.