BOLD N2

Smartphone maker BLU on Thursday announced a new model under its BOLD brand. Priced $350, the N2 marks the first in the handset line in nearly three years.

The BOLD N2 is unlocked with support for T-Mobile’s 4G LTE and 5G networks and features a modest amount of hardware for the money.

Key details include a 6.6-inch full HD curved-edge display, a 64-meagpixel quad-camera system, and a 4200mAh battery. Under the hood are an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The BOLD N2 runs Android 11 at launch; however, the phone maker promises two years of security updates.

Like its predecessor, the N1, the BOLD N2 has a more elegant looking design. The phone is comprised of a metal housing and a textured leather on the back side. Dubbed “Cyprus Teal” it’s more of a darker green color.

Other noteworthy features include an in-display fingerprint reader, a pair of front-facing cameras, a number of AI and camera settings, and a 4200mAh battery with 30W quick charging.

The BOLD N2 will sell for $350 on Amazon but BLU/BOLD is offering a “flash launch deal” where early adopters can pick it up for $100 off, or $250.

Check out our review of the BOLD N2 here.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Previous articleBold N2 review
Scott Webster
In addition to smartphones and mobile gadgets, Scott has a deep appreciation for film, music, and LEGO. A husband and father, he's an amalgam of Pink Floyd, sunflower seeds, Frank Moth art, Star Wars, Bob Seger, cheese crisps, audiobooks, podcasts, mental therapy, and sunshine. Scott has overseen the day-to-day activities of AndroidGuys since 2007.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.