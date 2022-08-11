Smartphone maker BLU on Thursday announced a new model under its BOLD brand. Priced $350, the N2 marks the first in the handset line in nearly three years.

The BOLD N2 is unlocked with support for T-Mobile’s 4G LTE and 5G networks and features a modest amount of hardware for the money.

Key details include a 6.6-inch full HD curved-edge display, a 64-meagpixel quad-camera system, and a 4200mAh battery. Under the hood are an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The BOLD N2 runs Android 11 at launch; however, the phone maker promises two years of security updates.

Like its predecessor, the N1, the BOLD N2 has a more elegant looking design. The phone is comprised of a metal housing and a textured leather on the back side. Dubbed “Cyprus Teal” it’s more of a darker green color.

Other noteworthy features include an in-display fingerprint reader, a pair of front-facing cameras, a number of AI and camera settings, and a 4200mAh battery with 30W quick charging.

The BOLD N2 will sell for $350 on Amazon but BLU/BOLD is offering a “flash launch deal” where early adopters can pick it up for $100 off, or $250.

Check out our review of the BOLD N2 here.