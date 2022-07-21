If you’ve been itching to put together a little home security system of your own, and want to keep the budget in line, you may want to check out one of the newer offerings from Blurams.

As one of the top-selling brands in the surveillance field for Amazon, Blurams specializes in low-cost models aimed at the masses. The PTZ Dual-Lens Outdoor Camera 2K, which gets its name for Pan, Tilt, and Zoom, is a testament to that.

The new Blurams camera, priced just $60, is IP66 rated against water and other weather elements and boasts two noteworthy features.

First up is its dual-lens capability which allows for higher digital zoom than similar cameras while still managing to maintain high-quality resolution. Indeed, it can zoom from 1x to 9x and keep its 3-megapixel resolution.

While that doesn’t sound like all that high of a resolution, it’s a commendable achievement, especially in this price range. This means you can can see farther, and with more transparency, than you might expect.

The other notable detail is in the pan, tilt, and zoom. Between these three motions the device can pretty much capture any area in front of and below it. The Blurams unit can follow any motion around your home or office, tracking pretty much any human it observes.

The Blurams Dual-Lens PTZ Outdoor Camera is similar to other DVR-style cameras in that it attaches to the side of your building and must be plugged in for continuous power. It has a pair of antennas and can connect via Ethernet or Wi-Fi for internet.

The camera houses a microSD expansion card slot which can record 24/7 videos; a subscription service is also available for $2 per month for cloud backup of recordings. The Blurams camera comes with a lifetime free 24-hour cloud storage of event video history and one month trial of the 7 days 24/7 video history.













Other key details include night viewing in black and white as well as full color, a 107 degree field of view, two-way communication via the app, and an 18-month warranty.

Learn more about the Dual-Lens PTZ Outdoor Camera, and other Blurams models, at the manufacturer’s website. As of today you can purchase the camera for $60 with a 20% off coupon (blurams20) taking it down to just $48.