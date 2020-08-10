Boost Mobile calls up three new entry-level rate plans

Boost Mobile on Monday introduced three new entry-level plans for consumers who may need to stick to a tight budget. The trio include unlimited talk and text with varying degrees of high speed data.

Boost Mobile already has two rate plans which cost less than $50, a 10GB ($35) and $45 (15GB). With the addition of the new options Boost subscribers now have five choices under $50.

  • $10 – Unlimited talk, text, and 1GB data
  • $15 – Unlimited talk, text, and 2GB data
  • $25 – Unlimited talk, text, and 5GB data

In addition to the new rate plan, Boost Mobile is also introducing high-speed data add-on packages which can be recurring or one-time usage. Pricing is $5 per gigabyte and is available in one and two gigabyte options.

Boost Mobile does have a pair of unlimited data plans which cost $50 and $60 per month. The difference between the two being the former includes 12GB mobile hotspot while the latter has 30GB hotspot and unlimited HD video streaming.

Boost recently launched a new $hrink-It! plan which starts out at $45 per month and includes 15GB data. Customers who pay their bill on time three months receive a $5 discount on their plan. Do it again, and Boost will shave another $5 off each month, putting it at just $35 per month after six total on-time payments.

