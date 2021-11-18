This holiday season, Boost Mobile is coming out swinging. Beginning today, Boost looks to empower consumers with their first-ever plans to utilize the AT&T network. Boost Mobile’s new Carrier Crusher plans are here to show that Boost isn’t messing around.

The new plans take aim at the 85% of Americans who use under 10GB of data per month. Although most Americans don’t use more than 10GB of data a month, almost half of them are on unlimited plans. Boost plans to target those consumers who are paying for services that they don’t need.

Carrier Crusher Plans

For $100 a year, Boost will give you unlimited talk and text as well as 1GB of 5G/4G data.

For $240 a year, Boost will give you unlimited talk and text as well as 15GB of 5G/4G data.

For $25 a month, Boost will give you unlimited talk and text as well as 5GB of 5G/4G data.

For $15 a month, Boost will give you unlimited talk and text as well as 2GB of 5G/4G data.

Boost Mobile’s Carrier Crusher plans do not include taxes.

Boost Mobile was purchased by DISH when it entered the cellular marketplace in 2020. DISH is currently building out their own 5G network but operates off AT&T’s network for the time being. In time, DISH plans to cover the country with its own 5G network. Being new to the market, DISH may be looking to beat the UnCarrier T-Mobile at their own game.