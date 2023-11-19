Chinese innovative home solutions provider brand Brigii launched its latest handheld M5 Crevice vacuum. Brigii’s new handheld vacuum is precisely engineered to clean every unreachable corner and hard-to-reach space of the house and offers an efficient and convenient cleaning experience.

The M5 Crevice Vacuum’s versatile 2-in-1 blow and strong suction technology effectively filters out dirt, dust, and debris from various hard-to-reach spaces. The vacuum’s flexible crevice head and powerful suction effortlessly lift dust, cookie crumbs, or other crumbs between couch cushions, under furniture, and in every corner of the house.

Apart from conventional vacuum cleaning, the M5 can easily transform itself into a powerful blower with just a simple switch and you are good to go for cleaning outdoor areas. Its powerful blower blows away leaves, dust, and other debris from outdoor areas such as backyards, and garages, and it can even efficiently clean the computer keyboards too. The M5 Crevice vacuum’s compact and lightweight design lets you handle the vacuum with just a single hand and easily tackles messes in your home.

Brigii M5 Crevice vacuum costs $42.99 and is now available on Amazon.