As the leaves turn and the air chills, the season of deals heats up. This November, tech enthusiasts and savvy shoppers can rejoice as Pivo rolls out its Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals that are too good to pass up. Whether you’re a budding YouTuber, an aspiring influencer, or just someone who loves to capture life’s moments in dynamic ways, Pivo’s got something special for you.

Pivo’s Panoramic Picks

For the Classic Aficionados

Pivo Pod Classic with Remote Control

Retailing on Amazon at a regular price of $159.99, the Pivo Pod Classic is the go-to gadget for those who appreciate the blend of traditional and tech. This Black Friday, it’s available at a stunning 37% off, bringing the price down to an affordable $99.99.

Light and Bright

Pivo Pod Lite

Light on the pocket but heavy on features, the Pivo Pod Lite is the perfect starter pack for the mobile photographer. Originally priced at $109.99, it’s now going for $79.99, which is a 27% discount.

Pivo Max (via Pivo)

For the Maximalists

Pivo Pod Max

If you’re all about ‘go big or go home,’ the Pivo Pod Max is your match. With a slight 10% off the original $299.99 tag, it’s the deal for those who want the maximum features for a little less, at $269.99.

Rise of the Influencers

Pivo Influencer

Designed for the social media savvy, the Pivo Influencer kit is down from $119.99 to $89.99. That’s a sweet 25% off for those who want to step up their content game.

Who Should Be Zooming In On These Deals?

Content creators, vloggers, and anyone with a flair for the dramatic shot – these deals are tailored for you. Pivo’s range of pods can turn your smartphone into a powerhouse of video and photo creation, offering features like auto-tracking, multiple shooting modes, and more.

The Deal Timeline

These deals aren’t just a fleeting Black Friday affair; they’re here for the entire month of November. From the 1st to the 30th, you have the chance to snag these innovative gadgets at a fraction of the cost.

Where to Find Out More

Curious about the specs or need a little more convincing? Head over to Amazon to check out the Pivo range. Dive into the reviews, compare the models, and see which one will be your companion in capturing the world around you.

Remember, these deals are active from November 1st to November 30th, and it’s while stocks last. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to elevate your photography and videography game with Pivo’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday specials. Happy shopping, and even happier shooting!