CAT dials up S32 rugged phone for entry level

CAT phones this week unveiled its Cat S32 rugged smartphone for budget-minded consumers. Set to sell for €299 (about $332 USD), it’s an Android 10 handset with a 5.5-inch (1,440 x 720) display with DragonTrail Pro Glass.

In terms of hardware, the Cat S32 has a 1.8GHz quad-core Mediatek Helio A20 processor with 3GB RAM. With 32GB internal storage, the phone has a microSD expansion card slot for external media.

As for cameras, there’s a 13-megapixel shooter on the back with a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor.

Rounding out the specs are Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, LTE Cat 6, VoLTE, VoWiFi, and a 4,200mAh battery with charging via microUSB.

The real sell here isn’t so much the hardware but the rugged design. Like other CAT phones, the S32 is built to take a beating. Its IP68 certification makes it dust tight and waterproof up to 1.5 meters for 35 minutes.

Additionally, its MIL SpEC 810G rated so it has been tested against vibration, salt mist conditions, extreme temperatures, and thermal shock. All of that, coupled with the extra-grip design and wet glove capability for the touch screen make the phone a perfect option for contractors, plumbers, and utility workers.

The Cat S32 will be available direct from CAT as well as via retailers and operators.