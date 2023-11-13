AT&T is rolling out jaw-dropping discounts for the tech-savvy and early holiday shopping crowd. With eligible trade-ins consumers can snag the cutting-edge iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 with up to $1,000 and $830 off, respectively. Also, the sleek Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and the trendy Z Flip5, along with the Google Pixel 8 Pro, are up for grabs absolutely free!

These deals are perfect for tech enthusiasts looking for the latest gadgets or for those wanting to gift cutting-edge tech this holiday season.

No Trade-in? No Problem!

Prefer no trade-ins? AT&T’s got you covered. Get the stylish iPhone 14 for only $10.99/mo, or upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro at just $15/mo. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and the chic motorola razr are also available at unbeatable prices of $10/mo and $2/mo, respectively.

Stocking Stuffer Specials

Accessorize your tech with AT&T’s other incredible deals. Get 50% off on Samsung Galaxy Buds with any Samsung device purchase, and 50% off select chargers with any Apple device. Plus, protect your gadgets with 20% off on Casemate and Pelican cases.

Deal Duration

Hurry! These deals are only available for a limited time during the Black Friday sales period.

Learn More

For more information and to stay updated on these exciting offers, readers can visit AT&T’s 2023 holiday gift guide online.

Get ready to tech the halls with AT&T’s Black Friday deals as those will be rolling out soon, too.