AT&T is rolling out jaw-dropping discounts for the tech-savvy and early holiday shopping crowd. With eligible trade-ins consumers can snag the cutting-edge iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 with up to $1,000 and $830 off, respectively. Also, the sleek Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and the trendy Z Flip5, along with the Google Pixel 8 Pro, are up for grabs absolutely free!

These deals are perfect for tech enthusiasts looking for the latest gadgets or for those wanting to gift cutting-edge tech this holiday season.

No Trade-in? No Problem!

Prefer no trade-ins? AT&T’s got you covered. Get the stylish iPhone 14 for only $10.99/mo, or upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro at just $15/mo. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and the chic motorola razr are also available at unbeatable prices of $10/mo and $2/mo, respectively.

Stocking Stuffer Specials

Accessorize your tech with AT&T’s other incredible deals. Get 50% off on Samsung Galaxy Buds with any Samsung device purchase, and 50% off select chargers with any Apple device. Plus, protect your gadgets with 20% off on Casemate and Pelican cases.

Deal Duration

Hurry! These deals are only available for a limited time during the Black Friday sales period.

Learn More

For more information and to stay updated on these exciting offers, readers can visit AT&T’s 2023 holiday gift guide online.

Get ready to tech the halls with AT&T’s Black Friday deals as those will be rolling out soon, too.

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.